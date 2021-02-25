Board OKs tower extension for broadband expansion

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Feb. 9 an extension on a current tower on Lydia Mountain to help bring high-speed internet to roughly 575 homes in Greene, Madison and Rockingham counties.
The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously approved the special use permit (SUP) for the 12-foot extension at its Jan. 20 meeting.
The American Tower is located on 3.67 acres off Tower Road, which is zoned conservation. The new height will be 140 feet and six inches.
“If you’re driving up toward (Skyline Drive) on Route 33, typically this time of year in the winter, if you look up to the right when you’re near the rock church, you may see the current tower,” said Jim Frydl, planning director and zoning administrator. “This is a grossly underserved area. Speeds in this area average 3 megabytes and many people have zero or less than one megabyte. When we did a survey recently in this particular area, I think half of my survey responses either came delivered to the office or in the mail because their service was so unreliable that they couldn’t even email it to me.”
Jessica Wilmer, site acquisition manager with Shentel, said the business has acquired a licensed spectrum that will be dedicated to its beam internet. This service is similar to wireless service for cellular phones except that the box is attached to the home.
“We’re going to deliver carrier-grade 5G-ready broadband internet to homes that we’ve targeted as underserved—or traditionally homes that have not been able to be serviced by traditional cable or fiber services,” Wilmer said. “We have our own spectrum so we don’t have to compete with anyone else. With beam we have several different packages where you can have download speeds of 25, 50 or 100 megabytes, which is vastly improved from the traditional DSL and satellite providers in these areas.”
Wilmer noted that the company is also looking to expand the technology utilizing a tower in the far southeastern region of the county sometime this year, as well.
The extension to the tower is necessary because of how high the tree line is; the technology requires line of sight to beam to the homes, Wilmer said.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
Monroe District Supervisor Steve Bowman said he did receive an email comment from Alun Ward, owner of Blue Ridge Pottery and the Golden Horseshoe Inn on Lydia Mountain.
“I wanted to let you folks know that we are in full support of the proposed extension to the tower to provide improved internet services to this part of the county,” Ward said in the email. “We already have 65 weddings booked for 2021 and the improved service will enable us to provide our wedding guests with fast access for uploading pictures. We would like to be able to offer a live streaming service, particularly with the COVID restrictions.”
Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville District, said he also received a letter from Krystal Samuels, who was in favor of the extension, and one from Bob Stohlman.
“Mr. Stohlman didn’t take a position for or against; he asked the board to very carefully consider the viewsheds and the effects of antennas like this on our ridge lines,”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring said having a provider willing to come to that area is a big deal.
“From my viewpoint, this is what we’ve been working toward for the past several years—trying to encourage providers to come into Greene County,” he said. “We’ve made this part of our goals as a board, in the comprehensive plan; we’ve made changes to facilitate this type of service provider competition. I’m all for this.”
Herring motioned for approval and Bowman seconded.