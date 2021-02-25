Board OKs tower extension for broadband expansion

“We’re going to deliver carrier-grade 5G-ready broadband internet to homes that we’ve targeted as underserved—or traditionally homes that have not been able to be serviced by traditional cable or fiber services,” Wilmer said. “We have our own spectrum so we don’t have to compete with anyone else. With beam we have several different packages where you can have download speeds of 25, 50 or 100 megabytes, which is vastly improved from the traditional DSL and satellite providers in these areas.”

Wilmer noted that the company is also looking to expand the technology utilizing a tower in the far southeastern region of the county sometime this year, as well.

The extension to the tower is necessary because of how high the tree line is; the technology requires line of sight to beam to the homes, Wilmer said.

No one spoke during the public hearing.

Monroe District Supervisor Steve Bowman said he did receive an email comment from Alun Ward, owner of Blue Ridge Pottery and the Golden Horseshoe Inn on Lydia Mountain.