Board of Supervisors denies permit for Airbnb

The Greene County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously voted against a special use permit (SUP) that would have allowed a fourth single-family home to be used for tourist lodging in the Greene Mountain Lake subdivision in Stanardsville.
Seven people spoke against the SUP during the public hearing; no one spoke in favor of it. Additionally a petition was submitted to the board signed by 14 homeowners near the property who opposed the SUP.
The owners of the home on Westwood Road in Stanardsville submitted the SUP after already offering the home on Airbnb.com. Because Greene Mountain Lakes is zoned R-1 residential, owners must apply for a SUP to operate tourist lodging. Owners of locations in A-1 agriculture and C-1 conservation zoning are permitted to operate tourist lodging by-right.
The Greene County Planning Commission recommended approval 3-2 at its meeting on Nov. 18 and county staff recommended approval, based on the fact that whether a person stays in a home one night or 365 the property is still being used as a residence.
“Our rural portion of the comprehensive plan does promote things that encourage people to leave the highways and stay and spend money in Greene County,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator for Greene County. “It does support niche businesses in the rural area, Airbnb and other types of businesses. This house has public water through the Mountain Lakes, and it has a septic system, installed when the house was built. According to the Virginia Department of Health, this changing use doesn’t change it from residential character so it does not require or trigger a septic tank review.”
Kandi Sterling, one of the applicants, told the supervisors that after rehabilitating the home earlier this year, it did not sell because of COVID-19.
“We couldn’t sell it for the price that we wanted for it,” she said. “So, that left us with two choices: we could either do an Airbnb, where we could at least make the payments … or we could drop the price enough to sell it in this market.”
Stu Young, who lives across from the property, said he’s against the approval of the SUP because of incidents that have already occurred while it operated as tourist lodging.
“Part of it was because the owners were not there,” he said. “(A renter) had a dog that came over and attacked our dogs. You’re saying the driveway’s adequate for lots of cars, but apparently people didn’t want to be blocked in so they parked in front of our driveway, which blocked us in and then you had noise all night for two nights in a row on the last weekend before Labor Day. And the whole event has kind of left us disturbed given the fact that this has always been an incredibly, you know, quiet, serene neighborhood.”
Paige Roberts, who also lives across from the home, agreed that it would probably be different if owners lived at the property, as well.
“This tourist lodging has disrupted the quiet of our community for over three months now. Even when problems don’t arise to the level of a call to police, every disruption is directly the result of the owner not living in this house,” she said. “If the owner was living in this house, they would have shut down the house party before the cops were called. If the owner was living in this house, they would have addressed the flooded basement before their guests arrived, and may have prevented them waking the neighbors as they were left in the lurch and scrambled to find other accommodations at 1 a.m. If the owner was living in this house, it wouldn’t prevent flooding or broken windows, but it would alleviate the resulting neighborhood disruptions when those problems do occur.”
Angie Shupe, a realtor who lives in Greene Mountain Lake, said many homes have sold this year in Greene Mountain Lake.
“So, I don’t know that we can blame COVID for this home not selling,” Shupe said. “But I would like to say that buyers are looking for houses for sale. Obviously, there’s a lack of inventory in our county right now. And I actually have had people that do not want to go look at houses because there is an Airbnb near it. Now, do I think that’s a deterrent? Not necessarily. But I do think when it’s an unmonitored home, it does pose questions.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said he didn’t feel it was a good fit for this neighborhood because the homes are situated quite closely to one another.
Board Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said he does support tourist lodging, but could not support it at that location.
“The actions of some of the temporary tenants really did change the character of the area and that’s one of the characteristics we need to look at before we grant a special use permit,” Martin said. “It’s creating disharmony. I would be remiss not to grasp the gravity of the issues that I heard this evening.”
