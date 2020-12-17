Board of Supervisors denies permit for Airbnb

Kandi Sterling, one of the applicants, told the supervisors that after rehabilitating the home earlier this year, it did not sell because of COVID-19.

“We couldn’t sell it for the price that we wanted for it,” she said. “So, that left us with two choices: we could either do an Airbnb, where we could at least make the payments … or we could drop the price enough to sell it in this market.”

Stu Young, who lives across from the property, said he’s against the approval of the SUP because of incidents that have already occurred while it operated as tourist lodging.

“Part of it was because the owners were not there,” he said. “(A renter) had a dog that came over and attacked our dogs. You’re saying the driveway’s adequate for lots of cars, but apparently people didn’t want to be blocked in so they parked in front of our driveway, which blocked us in and then you had noise all night for two nights in a row on the last weekend before Labor Day. And the whole event has kind of left us disturbed given the fact that this has always been an incredibly, you know, quiet, serene neighborhood.”

Paige Roberts, who also lives across from the home, agreed that it would probably be different if owners lived at the property, as well.