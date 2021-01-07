Barn quilt trail creator reflects on project’s growth

After much discussion about the number of available barns for paintings and the financing for the project, Yost suggested that the barn quilts could be created as donations from artists to the county, allowing any proceeds to benefit the Art Guild. The brochure design he offered to take care of free of charge to help get the project up off the ground.

“Any time a barn quilt is made, if it stays in the county, it’s a donation,” Rundgren said. “We give each person or business a list of what it would cost (to create) and they have lots of designs that you can choose from.” In addition to designs on the website, patrons have the option to create a custom design with the artist or to make their own painting at one of Rundgren’s barn quilt workshops.

“We had to really do some advertising to get people to join the workshops (at first), and then all of a sudden it just started getting bigger and bigger,” she said. “We have been giving workshops every month for the last two years in my home church, which is in Madison.”

Although Rundgren has not hosted any regular barn quilt workshops since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes to start them up again this spring and has worked on a few this past year as well as hosting one small workshop in her own barn with five attendees.