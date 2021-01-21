Art brings history to life

Airplane artist creates reproductions of WWII “nose art” panels
Gary Velasco, of Ruckersville, has a passion for World War II history and aviation. For the past 25 years, he has made his living creating artistic reproductions of WWII airplane “nose art” panels—along with other keepsakes and memorabilia—for veterans, fellow aviation enthusiasts and their families. His business and studio, Velasco Enterprises (also known as Fighting Colors) is located in the heart of Greene County.
“I keep telling people the shorter answer is that I hated my day job,” Velasco said of starting his own business a quarter-century ago. “I was sort of a high-end house painter, doing murals and restaurants … and I just got tired of carrying ladders around. I wanted to get back into aviation in some degree; it was always kind of a love of mine since I was a kid and then I just wanted to do something artistic. I didn’t know what it was until realizing, going to air shows, that everybody took pictures of the front fuselage of the aircraft where the nose art resided—the artwork. And I just thought, hey, there’s something there … and the lightbulb went off.”
At the time (the late 1980s to early 90s), Velasco took inspiration from several popular aviation magazines. He painted a few large pieces, which sat around his den for several months. Finally, the inspiration hit to make the pieces smaller and list them for sale as a business venture.
“I was always doodling as a kid growing up and just playing with models, and I guess I just had developed a knack for drawing, painting, sketching, what have you—and I just thought, well what can I do with this?” Velasco said. “Everybody has a talent and a gift; it’s just a matter of finding it and then doing something with it. I was never really good at taking orders from other people—I wanted to forge my own path and reap the benefits or the pitfalls from that.”
During WWII, and again in the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf wars, colorful images appeared on the nose sections of American military aircraft.
“Not to be confused with official markings or insignia, nose art personalizes a plane for its crew because it is the crew members who name the plane and create the art,” according to “Military Aircraft Nose Art: An American Tradition” from the University of Arizona (parentseyes.arizona.edu/militarynoseart). “Although the military never officially sanctioned nose art, it unofficially approved it as a morale-booster. It was a survival technique in a harsh environment.”
The overwhelming majority of WWII nose art fell into four broad categories: pin-up style images of women, often copied from Esquire magazine or recreated of pictures of soldiers’ girlfriends or wives; comic strip characters such as Burma, Madame Shoo Shoo and Dragon Lady; images from movies, especially of female stars such as Rita Hayworth as “Flamin’ Mamie” from a 1940s film; and Disney characters, because of Walt Disney’s efforts to design and paint unit insignia and propaganda as early as 1939.
“The more I research and look into this phenomenon of American folk art, the more I kind of want to learn about it,” Velasco said. “There’s so much when you talk about almost 300,000 aircraft the United States produced alone in WWII and 80% had some form of artwork on it, so there’s a lot of stuff out there to pick and choose and to recreate, historically.”
Velasco appreciates any opportunity to work with veterans and their families, to research the stories of these airplanes and their artwork while working on a piece.
“I’m fortunate that I was able to start when I did,” he said. “I still feel that I should have done this earlier, because a lot of these veterans from WWII are gone now … we have done some signing sessions with them and those are so valuable.”
With a somewhat resurgence of pin-up art in pop culture—icons such as Bettie Page (New York model known for pin-up photos in the 1950s) and Marilyn Monroe (Hollywood actress, model and singer of the 1950s and 60s)—Velasco has found a lot of interest in his art style, even from non-veterans. He says he often gets requests to paint pin-up-style images of wives and girlfriends, and has expanded to products like leather bomber jackets as well as a variety of furniture in recent years.
During the war, nose art was often painted by the crew themselves.
“Seventy years ago, it was a common practice to find sign painters everywhere but today, everything’s done with vinyl … it’s sort of a dying art,” he said. “In WWII it didn’t matter, anything went; there were some pretty lewd, crude designs out there—some good, some not so good—but they did the best they could because there was nobody else around to do it and they wanted something on there today because they may not come home tonight or the next day. The life expectancy of a bomber crew was maybe just a few weeks, so it was a crazy time period.”
For some veterans, Velasco’s reproductions bring back memories of a very different time.
“You had guys that were teenagers—late teens and early twenties—and back then, they were all supermen, they all thought they were invincible and they had fun with it,” Velasco said. “Those are the people that came up with a lot of these names and designs, and part of what I do is just to preserve the history of that era. The nose art becomes a teaching tool and opens up conversations … for the younger generation on what Grandpa did in WWII.”
“When I do a piece, I try to research as much as I can,” Velasco said. “There’s always a story behind it. The family member will forward the documentation or a MAC (Missing Air Crew) report and you hear the story of what happened—the fate of the airplane or if they survived … it’s just extra added bonus to having done something like that because they see the artwork and hold it in their hand and it looks like a piece of their own airplane, and I get really nice emails or messages back saying things like that were very emotional because that person sees it for the first time again since the war … it becomes a family heirloom, preserving what that family member had done during the war.”
In order to make the most realistic replicas, Velasco studied the history of WWII planes and the materials used to create them. He also took inspiration from books on sign painting, which at the time was all done by hand.
“The paint brushes for sign painting are different than regular fine art painting; they were called quills and the best stuff is made from squirrel hair,” he said. “I looked and found a couple of companies that make this stuff. They’re all in France and they’re all handmade. The hairs on the brush are longer than normal brushes because when you’re doing strokes in lines and scripts and so forth, the longer the hair the easier it is to do that sort of nice scripting or curves—the paint flows from the bristles better than it would on a shorter brush.”
In his research, Velasco came across two different companies who have been manufacturing paint for more than 100 years.
“This means to me they were around and available when WWII was around,” he said. “The only difference in the formula that I found was when they took the lead out—otherwise the colors and the formulas are pretty much the same, so it’s basically those two elements that comprise my tools for the most part.”
Another major component of the work Velasco creates is fabrication of the metal panels that hold his artwork. Because he does not have the space in his studio for large-scale manufacturing equipment, he has a contract with a manufacturing plant in Waynesboro that creates most of the larger metal pieces, which he can then refine and decorate in his Ruckersville studio.
“I had to learn a little bit about aircraft fabrication, so I picked up a few books from WWII—there’s a couple of illustrated books from aircraft factories on the airplanes, how they were made, the different stations, the giant 100-ton press machines that made the parts just like car parts are made today,” he said. “I’m not making full-size pieces that are complicated. Most of my parts are relatively flat, and I can curve those to mimic the hull of an aircraft (without) requiring a lot of big heavy-duty machines.”
In addition to small-scale replicas, Velasco has had the pleasure of painting on actual airplanes on a number of occasions. His first nose art project was on a restored F4U Corsair, mounted on a pedestal at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford, Ct. in fall 1996.
“The Corsair was my favorite airplane, so I was ecstatic to learn that I’d been commissioned to do that,” Velasco said. “It was on a pedestal about 20 feet above the ground so it was challenging; we had to put scaffolding around the whole thing. It was outdoors and I had to deal with the elements and the wind … but I got it done, and that led to me doing my first bomber … that led to another and another so now I’m up to 26 warbirds.”
In addition to the Corsair, Velasco painted the B-17 which appeared in the 1990 war drama “Memphis Belle,” a fictionalized version of a 1944 documentary about the famous bomber’s last mission in England during the war. While serving on an air show committee, Velasco met the owner of the bomber, who had just finished filming the movie and was looking to touch up the plane. Having seen Velasco’s work on the Corsair, he hired him for the job.
“I do about three a year—real airplanes—and I obviously go after the more historic warbirds or real ones, because a lot of people take pictures of them and they gain a lot more notoriety than someone’s little project,” Velasco said.
In the early 2000s, Velasco relocated from New England to Ruckersville to pursue this work full time. His 5,000 square foot studio is located on U.S. Route 33 with a showroom and is just 10 minutes away from Charlottesville Airport.
“I started with a few pieces, common names like Memphis Belle, Enola Gay—the kind of thing that people knew already as household names in aviation history—and then started advertising in those aviation magazines and doing mail order … and then the internet came in and it just took off from there,” he said. “It took many years to get to the point where I’m at now.”
Velasco says he loves what he does and wouldn’t change a thing.
“I wear a lot of different hats in running the business, other than just an artist that sits down and paints,” he said. “To be successful, you have to have the skills to be able to market yourself and I’ve learned quite a bit what works and what doesn’t work. But it’s fun—it’s a passion, so I guess the old adage is if work is a passion, you don’t see it as work. It’s therapy also; I can sit down and listen to music and get to paint quietly and create stuff and work on things—it’s very therapeutic.”
Velasco says one of his greatest thrills is going to the annual air shows, which were not held in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.
“OshKosh is the biggest airshow in the world and everybody and anybody that’s in the air show world goes to those,” he said. “It’s also a trade show, so it’s where a lot of companies will unveil their latest greatest new airplanes. It’s like the Woodstock of aviation: there’s over 50,000 airplanes on that one field, people in campers and airplanes as far as the eye could see … the camaraderie between the folks there is just like family—if you love aviation, everybody who’s there loves aviation. There’s so much to see and do.”
Between working on private projects and commissions, researching WWII history and looking forward to airshows restarting in 2021, Velasco wants to share his love of art and aviation with everyone he meets.
“It just makes me think, what’s tomorrow going to bring?” He said. “The excitement and the anticipation of never knowing—that’s the fun. I thrive on that to some degree, and it makes me want to come in to work.”
Velasco Enterprises is at 13307 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville and a gallery of his work is available at www.fightingcolors.com.