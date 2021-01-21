Art brings history to life

“Seventy years ago, it was a common practice to find sign painters everywhere but today, everything’s done with vinyl … it’s sort of a dying art,” he said. “In WWII it didn’t matter, anything went; there were some pretty lewd, crude designs out there—some good, some not so good—but they did the best they could because there was nobody else around to do it and they wanted something on there today because they may not come home tonight or the next day. The life expectancy of a bomber crew was maybe just a few weeks, so it was a crazy time period.”

For some veterans, Velasco’s reproductions bring back memories of a very different time.

“You had guys that were teenagers—late teens and early twenties—and back then, they were all supermen, they all thought they were invincible and they had fun with it,” Velasco said. “Those are the people that came up with a lot of these names and designs, and part of what I do is just to preserve the history of that era. The nose art becomes a teaching tool and opens up conversations … for the younger generation on what Grandpa did in WWII.”