Work at Rapidan Mill Dam could improve water quality

Even though the Department of Conservation and Recreation—which has regulatory authority over the dam—has ruled it a low-priority, low-risk dam, it represents the largest and most potentially beneficial project in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, Waldon noted.

“The dam was put in for good reason—milling—but once that stops, there’s not much purpose in it,” he said. “There’s no economic reason to keep it. There’s no milling or hydrologic energy of any scale being created there or planned at the mill. Aesthetically, it’s part of the village, but the village was there before the dam and will be there long after it.”

Collins suggested modifying the dam to create a more free-flowing river could turn “a negative into a positive.”

“We can imagine fishing off the banks of the Rapidan with tens of thousands of 12 to 15-inch shad running during the spring,” Waldon said. “That’s what’s happening in Richmond and along the Potomac. That’s why the history part of this is so fascinating. The colonists relied on shad as a primary food source. The loss of that has been a big deal over time.”

Collins said one of the byproducts of the fish passage project could be the creation of a fishing club—like a hunting club—that would allow local members river access for recreational fishing.