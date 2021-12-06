Tynes prepares students for life after graduation

The Greene County Technical Education Center (GCTEC) can prepare students for careers in automotive technology, cosmetology, culinary arts, building trades, nursing or HVAC. But one course that is required for all students to graduate high school may be more important than all the rest: Personal Finance. With topics ranging from credit scores to student loans, as instructor Daphne Tynes tells her students, “this is the one class that you will literally use for the rest of your life.”
The state law mandating personal finance education in Virginia began in 2009 during the global financial crisis now referred to as the Great Recession. Students who entered ninth grade in 2011 were the first to be required to complete the course in order to graduate.
“As important as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects are, we believe this sort of training provides all students with essential life skills that they can use regardless of their vocation,” said Daniel Mortensen, executive director for the Virginia Council on Economic Education, to Education Week in 2015. “It really levels the playing field for all students, even those students who might come from different socioeconomic backgrounds.”
While there may be some debate by educators and administrators over the proper way to fit this important topic into a student’s education, there’s no doubt the subject is necessary for success after high school.
“Daphne Tynes is teaching her Econ and Personal Finance students how to plan for life after high school with several personalized and meaningful lessons that students can apply to their lives immediately,” said tech center principal Jess Peregoy.
According to Tynes, the students begin and end the year with career exploration.
“We focus on careers and helping them decide what they want to do and making sure they’re on a path to get to their destination as far as career goals,” she said. “Other than that, we cover everything; checking accounts—how to read the fine print on accounts, how to avoid checking account fees. We talk about credit—how to establish credit, how to maintain a good credit score once you’re able to acquire one. We talk about credit problems like bankruptcy and going through credit counseling if that need would arise.”
In addition to banking and credit, the course covers saving, investing, tracking spending and preparing for large expenses like home purchases or student loans. They even cover how to do your taxes.
“Hopefully we can help them to avoid some of those financial pitfalls that people make early on,” Tynes said. “A lot of times it’s taught at the tenth-grade age, but I’ll always see students once they get older and they (say), ‘Ms. Tynes, I did my taxes,’ or ask me questions. I’ve helped a couple of students with the home-buying process after having graduated.”
Curriculum for the state-mandated course is designed by the state board of education, but Tynes recalls that when it was first introduced, many local banks and companies jumped on board by offering free training materials or resources for students and teachers.
“I worked in banking for 10 years so I brought that experience to teaching; I’m a career-switcher,” she said. “I saw the other side of the banking industry—I did loans, I opened accounts and all that—so I think that kind of helps me with being able to prepare the students for what to expect; to make sure that they go in having done their research and prepared.”
When asked whether she teaches students how to balance a checkbook, Tynes laughed.
“People don’t do that as much anymore, but I do teach them how to do it and I teach them how to use the more up-to-date tools, so how you could go into your bank account (online) and pay your bills and then still keep track of your spending, whether that’s through a traditional checkbook register or through an Excel sheet,” she said. “I tell students that a lot of times it’s a good idea to have separate accounts for separate things as well, because it just helps you with balancing and budgeting. Sometimes it’s necessary to write checks, but I just teach them different methods.”
Tynes says it can be difficult to teach methods of spending and saving, as different families often have different ways of handling money.
“Some people’s families are all-cash people—they just use the envelope system and have all their money for bills in one envelope, groceries in another … so I try to show them a little bit of each (method),” she said. “But it can be challenging because everybody has different philosophies of how finances should be handled.”
When it comes to technology, Tynes says she does try to limit cellphone use in her classroom but acknowledges that many adults may use their smartphones for daily financial tasks such as checking a bank account balance or keeping charge of purchases.
“I have an online simulation program that I use—they can’t really do it on their phones but they can do it on the computer,” she said. “It’s tough sometimes because if you have them do something on (their phones) sometimes they get off in a rabbit hole and start doing other random things and you can’t see what they’re doing.”
Unlike the dreaded “budget project” some may remember completing in middle school civics lessons with randomly assigned careers and income levels, the students in Tynes’s class establish their monthly budget based on their real career goals in order to make the lesson more personal and important to them.
“We’ll keep hitting on careers throughout the course, so when we start our unit on budgeting I’ll have them go back to the career that they selected and then base their budget on how much they were anticipating that they would make in that field,” she said. “Everybody gets ‘paid’ every couple of weeks and I make them go in and write out checks and balance their budget, see how much they have left over and decide … whether they’re going to save it or where they’re going to put it.”
Students in the course check their budgets several times a month to get a sense of whether their intended career path is really something they would be able to live off of. In addition, Tynes meets one-on-one with each student to talk about their hopeful career path and has them each plot out three different ways to achieve that career goal.
“To give you an example, if you wanted to be a nurse, you could potentially do the CNA program here (at the tech center) for free and then go to Martha Jefferson (hospital), work part time and then go to PVCC while you’re there,” she said. “I had them work out, per credit hour, how much you would have to pay if you were full-time students … and I tell them Martha Jefferson may pay for that for you since you are employed there. … If you want to go to a four-year school, I made them look up how much would (James Madison University) be for four years.
“The third option for that example would be going straight into the military; the military will give you a GI bill and you can use that to pay for nursing school,” Tynes continued. “Either way, either scenario, you’re still coming out a nurse—just depending on your personal situation, you may need to take a different path than another student to get to the same goal.”
One of the simulated activities the students complete is to select options like whether they would work part-time during college or simply focus on their studies.
“Based on what their choices were, it kind of gave them a range of how much debt to expect after college,” Tynes said. “We tell them that rule of thumb is you shouldn’t have more debt than your first year’s salary.”
Tynes is not the only educator focusing on getting kids ready for life beyond high school. The counseling department does career exploration activities as well, including taking students on annual trips to John Paul Jones Arena for career seminars. The tech center also has open houses for middle schoolers and freshman to see the facility and determine what career-focused courses they may be interested in.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, “instruction in economics and personal finance prepares students to function effectively as consumers, savers, investors, entrepreneurs, and active citizens. Students learn how economies and markets operate and how the United States’ economy is interconnected with the global economy. On a personal level, students learn that their own human capital (knowledge and skills) is their most valuable resource.”