Time to ride: 8-year-old shreds Graves Mountain dirt bike race

Bradley Burkholder, a second-grader at Nathanael Greene Primary School, has been riding dirt bikes since he was 4 years old. This past weekend, he took second in the Virginia Championship Hare Scramble Series (VCHSS) Jr. Mini category race at Graves Mountain and fifth overall out of 40 riders in the 7-13 age group. It was his 20th time racing competitively.
“He just got up and started asking for a dirt bike,” said Shannon, mom of the 8 year old. “And so we got him a small dirt bike, and he seemed to do really well with it. … He got to the point where he was on the verge of blowing the bike up because he wanted to go faster.”
Hare Scramble refers to the cross-country off-road style of racing that resembles a hare (rabbit) scrambling through the underbrush—as opposed to motocross racing, which typically involves a man-made track with lots of ramps for jumping. The Jr. Mini category is for 7- to 11-year-old riders, and those on 85cc mini bikes—Bradley’s current class—raced in group one at Sunday’s event.
“It was a little intimidating last year,” said Bradley’s father, Brian. “His class will be between 7 and 11 years old, and he came in at a very young 7 years old and he’s still one of the smallest kids in the class.”
In his very first race, Bradley came in third place against much older and more experienced riders.
“On the track, they have arrows on the trees so you follow the arrows,” Bradley said. “At the last race, I had to lean my body, it was so tight.”
“There are some sections where it’s as wide as the handlebars between the trees,” said Brian, noting that the hand guards on Bradley’s handlebars are nicknamed “bark busters.” His Yamaha TT-R110 is named Larry, after stand-up comedian Larry the Cable Guy—because of his signature phrase, “Git-R-Done.” It features a four-stroke engine capable of going up to 49 mph.
Bradley, who lives in Dyke with his parents and an assortment of farm animals, is lucky enough to have woods behind his house where he can practice daily.
“He practices a lot,” Shannon said. “Most of the time when he’s out of school, he’s on his bike practicing. We kind of put limits on it, too, because riding at six o’clock in the morning is not exactly the best thing with your new neighbors.”
Although he’s been riding since he was 4, 2020 was his first year riding competitively. On March 28, 2021, he took home his first win at the Central Virginia VCHSS race at Charlotte Court House, taking on an extremely tough track with rainy conditions and thick mud. April 11, he got another first place at the Knockdown Hare Scramble at the same location, and he took first overall and first in class at the Virginia Cross Country Racing Series (VXCS) Catfish Pond race May 15 in Martinsville.
Brian also rides, and is teaching Bradley how to do maintenance on his bike. During a recent practice, he rode beside his son and clocked his mini bike going 48 mph.
“The pro guys who’ve been doing it a long time, they’ll tell you (success) is 80% rider and 20% bike, and I think there’s a lot of truth in that,” Brian said. “Some of the track is really tight and you can’t pass, so they’ll put passing spots in; you’ve always got to keep your eyes up and it’s all about last-second decision-making.”
At one recent race, a near miss earned Bradley some scrapes and bruises.
“I hit the jump and I was trying to look over the handlebars, and I was like, uh oh, this ain’t going to be good,” Bradley said. “I was way high up in the air and I landed down … my bike got squirrelly and ran into the briar patch. Two guys had to pull me out.”
At the May 15 race, Bradley was in a crash but still managed to win.
“I tried to pass somebody but he knocked me over in the woods,” Bradley said. “He was laying in the middle of the track and my boot came off … I almost broke my ankle.”
“This past race was really interesting because it was the last half of the last lap,” Brian said. “(Bradley) was the first one to take off, he held first place the whole time, he had a pretty bad crash and dropped to second place … but he was able to get back on the bike, get going and finish in first.”
The family enjoys traveling around the state for Bradley’s races and hopes to be able to travel further for out-of-state races if he moves up to a national series next year.
“We also take the opportunity on the weekends to make it a family camping trip, so we take our camper so it’s kind of our little weekend getaway and not just about the race,” Brian said. “I grew up riding; I love it, and I enjoy watching him progress and get better every week.”
“You get to meet people from different places and talk and do cookouts and whatnot,” said Shannon, who just last week tried riding one of the practice bikes along with Brian and Bradley.
With many expenses involved in the sport—from traveling with a camper to race entry fees to bike maintenance and the need for new gear as parts wear out or the rider outgrows them—Bradley is hoping the catch the eye of a sponsor through one of his upcoming races.
“The series overall is really family-oriented,” said Brian. “It’s not just your kid on the track; you’re a parent to all the kids. … These are the toughest kids I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Bradley will be racing again on Sunday, May 30, at Oak Ridge Estate in Arrington.
VCHSS has been providing amateur dirtbike races across the state since 1984 for riders from age 4 to 60-plus, and has seen its fair share of Greene County riders—and champions—over the years. If you or your child would like to share racing stories with us, you can reach out at news@greene-news.com or find us on Facebook @GreeneCountyRecord.