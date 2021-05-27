Time to ride: 8-year-old shreds Graves Mountain dirt bike race

Brian also rides, and is teaching Bradley how to do maintenance on his bike. During a recent practice, he rode beside his son and clocked his mini bike going 48 mph.

“The pro guys who’ve been doing it a long time, they’ll tell you (success) is 80% rider and 20% bike, and I think there’s a lot of truth in that,” Brian said. “Some of the track is really tight and you can’t pass, so they’ll put passing spots in; you’ve always got to keep your eyes up and it’s all about last-second decision-making.”

At one recent race, a near miss earned Bradley some scrapes and bruises.

“I hit the jump and I was trying to look over the handlebars, and I was like, uh oh, this ain’t going to be good,” Bradley said. “I was way high up in the air and I landed down … my bike got squirrelly and ran into the briar patch. Two guys had to pull me out.”

At the May 15 race, Bradley was in a crash but still managed to win.

“I tried to pass somebody but he knocked me over in the woods,” Bradley said. “He was laying in the middle of the track and my boot came off … I almost broke my ankle.”