THE SCARLET SISTERS: The story of the infamous Everleigh Sisters (part 2)

The sisters told Washburn they took a cross-country train expedition after the fair shut down, with their $70,000 in hand. They said they visited the most famous madams to find the best place to open a shop for themselves before settling on Chicago. I can find no real record of such a trip, and in truth find it difficult to believe they traveled seeking the best place to open a brothel in under a year’s time. It is verifiable that the sisters purchased the 50-room mansion at 2131-33 Dearborn St. in the Levee District of Chicago in 1899 from a previous madam, and let all the workers go. That doesn’t leave much time for a cross-country jaunt.

The Everleighs had big dreams for their bordello. Their “butterflies” (as they called the prostitutes) would be treated differently than they were in other abodes. Each girl would dress in fine silk evening gowns, unlike other establishments where girls wore lace chemises or only underwear in an attempt to lure customers. They would read works of poetry and other fine literature and were not permitted to drug their clientele to steal from them. Additionally, courtesans received half their earnings without deductions, unlike at other common houses.