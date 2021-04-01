Students bring art alive at Greene community park

The mural features a charming mountain vista complete with a sunset, although it was not yet completed at the time these photos were taken.

“I came up with the design; I knew we needed to have something that focused on the outdoors,” Tremblay said. “We’ve never done a mural of this size before, so I also wanted it to be something that we had a lot of leeway for things to change as they went up there. Mountains … seemed like a good kind of starter for us.”

The mural uses exterior-grade latex and all of the supplies either came from Tremblay’s classroom or were donated by Lowe’s. Sweeney hopes to have students from the tech center over to work on the landscaping later this season.

“One thing with the office being down here is it is bringing a lot more people down to the park, which is a good thing,” Sweeney said of the new building. “I just wanted to partner with the school system in some sort of way; I try to keep the community aspect to the park. I think it’s going to be something that we do annually.”

Sweeney is looking forward to youth soccer, which begins April 10. He is also excited that the new office has enough space to offer small classes, and will be partnering with Tremblay again for an art class painting watercolor greeting cards April 17.

For more information on the Parks & Recreation office programming, visit greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/parks-recreation.

