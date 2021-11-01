Principal of UCA leaves legacy of faith, caring

Bobbie Powell was never one to let anything get in the way of her goals. At age 16, she began to rapidly lose her hearing. By the time she was 20, she only had 2% of her sense of hearing remaining—but that was never an impediment to her faith, according to family and friends.

“The kids in the school would say if you don’t want Ms. Powell to know what you said, you’d better turn your back because she can read lips from one end of the hallway to the other,” Phillip said.

“She was very wise in that she always listened first before she would speak,” said Faith Vargas, who has served as preschool director and elementary principal at the school for the past seven years. “She would observe people; she could see strengths and weaknesses and she always capitalized on people’s strengths and just made it work. … My life will never be the same because I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone of that dedication; of that caliber of caring, that degree of selflessness.”

When asked if it was strange to describe a hearing-impaired person as a great listener, Vargas said not at all, “because I think she listened with her heart. She didn’t need ears to hear—she used her heart , and that made it very successful.”