Prescription: preserve nature for better health

We’re not yet out of the woods with the coronavirus pandemic, but scientists are already thinking about stopping the next one before it starts. In collaboration with several other researchers across the world, Stanardsville resident Jamie K. Reaser says in order to prevent the next pandemic we need to prescribe nature.

Published in the PARKS journal March 2021 issue, the team notes that providing landscape for wildlife that keeps them from coming into contact with humans will help keep humans healthier.

“If we really want to prevent pandemics we need to better manage our landscape choices,” Reaser said. “Intact landscapes are the best prescription for human health in the context of zoonotic disease. Vaccines are useful once you already have a disease concern, but what we ultimately want to do is not have disease concerns in the first place.”

Zoonotic diseases are diseases that animals and people can both get that originate in wildlife—such as COVID-19.

“If we can keep wildlife from getting stressed from land-use changes, it’s less likely that those diseases will get passed on to humans,” she said.

Reaser compares it to a game of dominoes: by the time a vaccination is created, you’ve already knocked down 20-30 of the dominoes.