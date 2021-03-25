Prescription: preserve nature for better health

We’re not yet out of the woods with the coronavirus pandemic, but scientists are already thinking about stopping the next one before it starts. In collaboration with several other researchers across the world, Stanardsville resident Jamie K. Reaser says in order to prevent the next pandemic we need to prescribe nature.
Published in the PARKS journal March 2021 issue, the team notes that providing landscape for wildlife that keeps them from coming into contact with humans will help keep humans healthier.
“If we really want to prevent pandemics we need to better manage our landscape choices,” Reaser said. “Intact landscapes are the best prescription for human health in the context of zoonotic disease. Vaccines are useful once you already have a disease concern, but what we ultimately want to do is not have disease concerns in the first place.”
Zoonotic diseases are diseases that animals and people can both get that originate in wildlife—such as COVID-19.
“If we can keep wildlife from getting stressed from land-use changes, it’s less likely that those diseases will get passed on to humans,” she said.
Reaser compares it to a game of dominoes: by the time a vaccination is created, you’ve already knocked down 20-30 of the dominoes.
“That’s not cost-effective and it’s not ethical in many respects because there’s a lot of suffering (of humans and animals) that has to happen by the time you get to the point of vaccination, so there’s a morality issue into it beyond straightforward dollar signs,” she said. “What we’re saying is, instead of looking two-thirds of the way down the line of dominoes, we need to be looking at that first domino and what’s happening in front of it so that domino never falls.”
Reaser, president of Giving Voice to Resilience—an international consulting firm focused on the human dimensions of environmental conservation, is a co-lead author on the paper along with Gary M. Tabor of the Center for Large Landscape Conservation at Bozeman Montana.
“So the work that we’re doing is actually bringing a new paradigm to address zoonotic disease and pandemic issues—we’re drawing off a lot of existing science but at the same time saying that there needs to be more science,” Reaser said. “So much funding has gone into things like surveillance, which is just going out and sampling, to see what microbes are there—and going in to things like vaccines, after you already have a problem, right? What we’re saying is, we need to shift where we’re looking and what questions were asking. Landscape managers also need to see themselves as healthcare providers; they have a responsibility to helping maintain human health and not just protecting rare and endangered species on the landscape. We need to actively look at land-use management decision-making as a health prevention, health protection strategy.”
Reaser noted that once the viruses go back and forth between the species is when variations start to happen, as we’ve seen in other countries with COVID-19. Several of the COVID variants have already proven to be more deadly, more contagious and harder to prevent through vaccination.
“The more times we badminton these viruses back and forth between humans and mostly wildlife, but in some cases domestic animals, (the more) we increase the likelihood of the pathogens and microorganisms being harder to manage and more impactful,” she said.
In the paper, the team says more research is needed to understand the specifics of what’s happening in what system—what triggers the stress. Reaser said the more specifically that can be answered with ecosystems and species, the more likely we can intervene before the dominoes fall.
“The most important of those first principles is that we keep landscapes intact—including aquatic systems; the healthier the ecosystem, the healthier the people,” Reaser said. “Protected areas, such as Shenandoah National Park, are not just important from the perspective of conserving specific species or providing outdoor recreation, but those are investments in human health. On the government level, we’re saying that these are not separate issues—they’re intertwined. If you want to have healthy people, you should be prescribing nature.”
In many of the areas where pandemics have started, Reaser noted, there have been substantial losses of habitat from mining or agricultural conversion. Filling in wetlands for development is a major driving factor worldwide. Poverty and equity also play a role in those systems, Reaser said.
“A lot of the development is not necessarily being driven by local people,” she said. “It’s being driven by large-scale corporate pressures. It comes back to who’s making the choices about land use and at what scale. Take our county’s planning and zoning commission, for example: what we do in Greene County could have global scale consequences. If the goal is to protect human health, you cannot do that without thinking about ecological health and vice versa.”
“If you’re somebody who’s charged with making land-use decisions or zoning decisions, you need to recognize that the decisions you make may not only influence the health of the people in your immediate area,” she continued. “If you’re living in an area that’s higher risk for zoonotic diseases, what you do locally could affect the whole world and we haven’t thought that way in the past.”
One thing people can do locally is remove invasive plants and plant native plants in their personal landscapes. Japanese barberry and stilt grass are two examples that impact disease spread locally. Japanese barberry originally came from Asia and as birds pick the berries and transport them, it escapes cultivation and is moved into the native landscape.
“It has a close connection to Lyme disease,” Reaser said. “Lyme is transmitted by a certain species of ticks which feed on white-footed mice and other rodents and those mice thrive in stands of Japanese barberry as they’re very dense and help protect the mice from predators; they create little microclimates for the ticks to proliferate and then deer brush past the barberry plants. If you actively remove this invasive plant, your Lyme disease risks drop substantially.”
Reaser said the “a-ha moment” came when people from different disciplines got together to talk about the pandemic.
“People working in the health sector usually talk to other people in health and people who work in conservation biology, like landscape conservationists, talk to other landscape conservation people,” she said. “It’s a matter of bringing people together who have not yet previously realized that their decisions are highly impactful beyond what they perceive them to be. If we don’t start making decisions collectively, we will continue to have pandemics such as we’ve had.”
Reaser said she hopes the research will influence policymakers. She said in the United States and other countries there are decisions being made about what to fund to prevent future pandemics, such as more vaccine research and surveillance to find out what pathogens are out there.
“Those are important things and we do want to do those things, but what we’re saying is your pandemic prevention planning doesn’t mention Mother Nature once,” she said. “There are not resources being directed to protect ecological systems—it’s a complete gap in our thinking. We need to be putting substantial financial resources on the actuality of prevention, not worrying about it when it’s already in the human population. We need to keep these diseases from ever emerging in the landscape.”
In addition to Reaser and Tabor, other team members include: Daniel J. Becker with the Department of Biology at the University of Oklahoma; Philip Muruthi with the African Wildlife Foundation in Kenya; Arne Witt of CABI in Kenya; Stephen J. Woodley with the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas in Canada; Manuel Ruiz-Aravena with the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Montana State University; Jonathan A. Patz of the University of Wisconsin; Valerie Hickey of the Environment, Natural Resources and the Blue Economy Global Practice World Bank in Washington; Peter J. Hudson with the Department of Biology at Pennsylvania State University; Harvey Locke with Beyond the Aichi Targets Task Force, IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas and Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative in Banff, Canada; and Raina K. Plowright with the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Montana State University.
To read the full paper, visit https://bit.ly/2QtshTD.