OUTDOORS: Be aware of bear dens

Have you ever wondered what you should do if you happen upon a bear in a den? The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) folks advise that you leave it alone.
Oh, really? Like I would climb down in a den with a 400-pound bear and try to wake it up? Hardly.
But you never know if you’re out and about in the woods when you might stumble upon a bear’s den. As cold weather approaches, animals—especially bears—feed heavily and put on extra fat to be able to endure winter. And along about this time, bears say, “Good night, folks. I’m going to take a nap.”
Not all bears enter dens. Some stay semi-active throughout the winter. Most bears, however, will find a safe, relatively warm spot to hole up. Ideally, bears find a cave of some sort, protected by the elements. According to game biologists, however, they can use a variety of spots for their dens including brush piles, pine straw, cavities in large trees, rock outcroppings, ground nests, debris piles and sometimes beneath porches or in unsecured crawl spaces, and that’s a little concerning.
“The mailman just came and, by the way, there’s a bear under our porch.”
To prevent a bear from denning under an occupied dwelling, the game department suggests that crawl spaces, mobile home underpinnings and porches are closed and secured prior to Dec. 1 each year.
Most commonly, female bears that will later give birth in their dens spend the entire winter in a lair. Males might hole up for a bit, but are apt to wander about from time to time.
That’s why the Wildlife Resources suggests you be aware of potential bear dens. Sometimes den locations are revealed by signs of fresh digging or heavily traveled trails into brush or thickets. Be cautious if you are burning trash and debris on your property that there are no bears in the pile. They would not take kindly to someone setting their bedroom on fire.
If you are out and about in the woods—whether hunting, hiking or taking your dog for a stroll—be aware of the potential of stumbling upon a bear. If you happen to accidentally stumble upon a female bear and cause her to abandon the den, do not approach the den. Leave the area immediately and put your dog on a leash and lead it away to avoid disturbing the bear or its offspring.
Most often when left alone, the female will return to the den, although the sow may not return until nightfall. Do not go back to the den area, as additional disturbance may cause the bear to leave again and not return.
Also, if you hear a strange noise in rocks or brush, it could be bear cubs. They can be active and noisy in the den. That’s another hint to get away—immediately.
To be on the safe side, avoid hiking in dense brushy thickets or young cutover timber stands. If you must work in these areas, be mindful of brush piles, gullies with debris piles or storm damage areas with thickets of limbs/root balls. If your dog is with you, always maintain it on a leash—for its safety as well as your own.
When given the chance, bears will avoid confrontation with dogs or humans, but if they feel threatened or if they sense that their cubs are threatened, they can be very dangerous animals.
That, my friends, is why the DWR urges you be aware of possible bear dens and leave them alone.
