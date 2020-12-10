OUTDOORS: Be aware of bear dens

Most commonly, female bears that will later give birth in their dens spend the entire winter in a lair. Males might hole up for a bit, but are apt to wander about from time to time.

That’s why the Wildlife Resources suggests you be aware of potential bear dens. Sometimes den locations are revealed by signs of fresh digging or heavily traveled trails into brush or thickets. Be cautious if you are burning trash and debris on your property that there are no bears in the pile. They would not take kindly to someone setting their bedroom on fire.

If you are out and about in the woods—whether hunting, hiking or taking your dog for a stroll—be aware of the potential of stumbling upon a bear. If you happen to accidentally stumble upon a female bear and cause her to abandon the den, do not approach the den. Leave the area immediately and put your dog on a leash and lead it away to avoid disturbing the bear or its offspring.

Most often when left alone, the female will return to the den, although the sow may not return until nightfall. Do not go back to the den area, as additional disturbance may cause the bear to leave again and not return.

Also, if you hear a strange noise in rocks or brush, it could be bear cubs. They can be active and noisy in the den. That’s another hint to get away—immediately.