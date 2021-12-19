Maker Market raises $700 for Greene animal shelter

Twenty student vendor booths lined the cafeteria at William Monroe High School on Saturday, Dec. 11 for the first-ever Teen Maker Market. Organized by librarian Leah Talbert, the event gave student entrepreneurs a chance to earn pocket money for the holidays while helping to raise money for the county animal shelter and bring a bit of holiday cheer to the community.
Senior Haley Shifflett began experimenting with her Cricut machine when she heard about the upcoming market, and junior Vanessa Kougher combined her passions for creepy ceramics with an interest in sewing to create Spooky Stuffies. Sophie Mellott, an eighth-grader at William Monroe Middle School, began selling her crocheted creations to raise funds for a trip to France next year.
Kayla Shaller, a freshman at WMHS, is a member of the fiber arts club that meets in the library once a month and enjoys origami—especially paper cranes, of which she has folded over 1,300. She was selling origami Christmas ornaments at the maker’s market.
In addition to the individual student booths, the FCCLA club (made up of Culinary Arts students from the tech center) was selling cookie decorating kits, reindeer food, ranch mix and candy grams to raise money for their club and the HOSA (cosmetology) group was selling all sorts of handmade personal care items, from soaps to lip gloss, bath bombs and sugar scrubs.
“We are very excited to be there and all of our proceeds will fund our students getting to the State Leadership Conference where (they) will compete,” said teacher Kate Gozzard.
Between the vendor registration fees, donation booth and silent auction, the event raised more than $700 for the SPCA as well as donating handmade felt dog and cat toys which were made on site during the sale.