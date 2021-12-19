Maker Market raises $700 for Greene animal shelter

Twenty student vendor booths lined the cafeteria at William Monroe High School on Saturday, Dec. 11 for the first-ever Teen Maker Market. Organized by librarian Leah Talbert, the event gave student entrepreneurs a chance to earn pocket money for the holidays while helping to raise money for the county animal shelter and bring a bit of holiday cheer to the community.

Senior Haley Shifflett began experimenting with her Cricut machine when she heard about the upcoming market, and junior Vanessa Kougher combined her passions for creepy ceramics with an interest in sewing to create Spooky Stuffies. Sophie Mellott, an eighth-grader at William Monroe Middle School, began selling her crocheted creations to raise funds for a trip to France next year.

Kayla Shaller, a freshman at WMHS, is a member of the fiber arts club that meets in the library once a month and enjoys origami—especially paper cranes, of which she has folded over 1,300. She was selling origami Christmas ornaments at the maker’s market.