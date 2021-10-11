Leake brings UVA experience to Greene HVAC

“We get them the two years of schooling (at GCTEC) and then at the end of year two, we have (local companies) come in and hire the students and they can work for two years before they have to take their last two years of classes,” Leake explained.

Leake’s predecessor in the role, Harold Shifflett, held an annual signing day for students accepting positions with Robertson Electric, Mack Morris Heating and Air, DuctRite and other local employers.

“We hope to make it bigger,” Leake said. “Harold started it out and we love it, so HVAC is going to continue and I know Ms. Peregoy is trying to get the other trades involved. The kids love it, the businesses love it, we love it and they get their time to shine.”

Leake completed his apprenticeship with UVA before joining the facilities management team at UVA hospital as a mechanic, and said serving as a trainer for other apprentices showed him how much he enjoyed teaching.

“When (the apprenticeship program) would come to our zone, they gave me some apprentices and I loved it,” he said. “Seeing those kids—I know how it works and I know if I push this button it’s going to turn on, but they don’t know—watching them troubleshoot and then figure it out on their own … I loved it, and that’s what made me want to come up here.”