Kim’s Consignment holds ribbon cutting in new location
Kim Delaney celebrated the re-grand opening of Kim’s Consignment Saturday, June 5, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. An upscale consignment resale boutique in Barboursville, the store originally opened three years ago but had to relocate to a smaller location during the COVID-19 pandemic. As they were not able to celebrate their new shop during the pandemic, they marked the one-year anniversary of the move with a parking lot party, inviting local vendors and musicians to celebrate the milestone.

“On behalf of (the Chamber), we want to say congratulations,” said Josh Griffith, vice president of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce. “Three years; new location; she made it through COVID, which is a rare feat, obviously, as we all know.”

“I’m so thankful for everybody here—my vendors are awesome,” Delaney said. “It was my dream to own a shop and I didn’t want to quit, so I had to downsize … but I love it here.”

Desiree Keener’s hand-painted slates and welcome signs, six-year-old Gunnar’s “Gunfire by Gunnar” fire starters, Crystal Cooper Bolton’s Paparazzi jewelry, Color Street nail art and Elizabeth Hackett Douty’s Greene Compass CBD products were among the vendors sharing their products at the event. Scotty Batten and Abigail Powers entertained the crowd with country music as shoppers visited the vendor booths and took advantage of special sales.

Kim’s Consignment is located at 6420 Seminole Trail, in the Seminole Park Plaza next to Rangeland. Visit kimsconsignmentboutique.com for information.

