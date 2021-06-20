Kim’s Consignment holds ribbon cutting in new location

Kim Delaney celebrated the re-grand opening of Kim’s Consignment Saturday, June 5, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. An upscale consignment resale boutique in Barboursville, the store originally opened three years ago but had to relocate to a smaller location during the COVID-19 pandemic. As they were not able to celebrate their new shop during the pandemic, they marked the one-year anniversary of the move with a parking lot party, inviting local vendors and musicians to celebrate the milestone.

“On behalf of (the Chamber), we want to say congratulations,” said Josh Griffith, vice president of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce. “Three years; new location; she made it through COVID, which is a rare feat, obviously, as we all know.”

“I’m so thankful for everybody here—my vendors are awesome,” Delaney said. “It was my dream to own a shop and I didn’t want to quit, so I had to downsize … but I love it here.”