JABA Greene Senior Center reopens its doors at last

Schools weren’t the only thing reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA)’s Greene County Community Senior Center is finally back in action after a long six months.
Center Manager Sandra Davis and Activity Assistant Carol Jo Stevens were overjoyed to welcome seniors back into the center on Tuesday and Wednesday, where they enjoyed games, crafts, lunch and an exercise program led by a virtual instructor.
“I got teared up yesterday when everybody came in, it’s just so great to be back … we just missed them,” Davis said.
With daily health screenings, required mask wearing and frequently sanitized tables spaced far apart in the activity room, the facility is able to provide for social distancing to protect all who choose to return to in-person visits. Those who still wish to stay at home are able to continue receiving food delivery and participate in the variety of virtual activities the center has been able to host since the closure in mid-March.
“They were closed for a long time; I missed it,” said Dale Carter, who is still getting used to wearing a mask. “I’ve been pretty much staying at home every day, so that gets kind of tiresome after a while. I’m just glad to be back.”
The center received donations of masks for all its seniors courtesy of the Greene Helping Greene Facebook group and the Art Guild of Greene, which was a serious help in planning the return to in-person services. Because the seniors who visit the center every week are all in a high-risk age group for suffering serious consequences if exposed to COVID-19, the center took its time developing a reopening plan to ensure every citizen who set foot in the building would be protected. The center will not be open on Thursdays for the near future.
“Sandra (Davis) would bring my food box every month from the food bank while they were closed,” Carter said. “But I missed being together with everybody. I like playing Bingo and doing arts and crafts.”
Happiness suffused the room as the seniors joined in the exercise program, bringing a sense of normalcy to lives that have been a little too quiet for the past six months.
“I’m just so happy to see everybody and that everybody’s healthy,” Davis said.
JABA’s Community Senior Centers in Charlottesville, Louisa and Nelson also opened this week with nurses on-site and modified schedules to give them time to adjust to new protocols. All of the centers will continue to offer virtual activities and contact by mail and phone for those unable to attend in-person and meal delivery services will continue as needed. Visit the center at facebook.com/GreeneCountyCommunitySeniorCenter for the latest on upcoming events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!