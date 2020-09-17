JABA Greene Senior Center reopens its doors at last

Schools weren’t the only thing reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA)’s Greene County Community Senior Center is finally back in action after a long six months.

Center Manager Sandra Davis and Activity Assistant Carol Jo Stevens were overjoyed to welcome seniors back into the center on Tuesday and Wednesday, where they enjoyed games, crafts, lunch and an exercise program led by a virtual instructor.

“I got teared up yesterday when everybody came in, it’s just so great to be back … we just missed them,” Davis said.

With daily health screenings, required mask wearing and frequently sanitized tables spaced far apart in the activity room, the facility is able to provide for social distancing to protect all who choose to return to in-person visits. Those who still wish to stay at home are able to continue receiving food delivery and participate in the variety of virtual activities the center has been able to host since the closure in mid-March.

“They were closed for a long time; I missed it,” said Dale Carter, who is still getting used to wearing a mask. “I’ve been pretty much staying at home every day, so that gets kind of tiresome after a while. I’m just glad to be back.”