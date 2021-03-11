Investigating the Challenger

“It was too risky,” he said. “Every person on every shuttle flight should have been a professional who knew the risk—basically a test pilot. The risk of failure was (nearly) 2%. If you had 2% of the domestic airlines fail, you’d have thousands of flights crashing every day, but the probability of failure in a commercial aircraft is quite small—more than 1 in a million.”

Keel said he took only one day off in that entire time and that was Easter Sunday.

“I had a colonel from West Point on staff and it was like three or four o’clock in the morning and I decided I was going to ask everybody how they felt about the experience,” Keel said. “I started with the colonel and he said, ‘Well, Dr. Keel, let me put it this way: it’s like having gone to Ranger School. I’m really glad I went to Ranger School, but I’d kill the (person) who asked me to do it again.”

Rogers wrote in a letter to President Reagan talking about Keel’s work ethic.

“Dr. Keel is a highly talented person who has excellent judgment and an orderly mind and a zeal for perfection that is unique,” the letter read. “He made a major contribution to the success of our work and gained the respect and admiration of all of us.”