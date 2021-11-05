Holiday Market brings artisans to downtown S’ville

“Our current full-time vendors asked that we expand for the whole month,” Berger said. “As for our customers, we want to give them more opportunities to purchase local items for the holidays, especially since the distribution issues in the country may prohibit them from getting outside products.”

Another piece of good news: the Greene Farmers Market recently received $3,300 from The Power of Change to install permanent sunshades on the market pavilion at Green Commons in Stanardsville. The shades will protect farmers’ produce from the hot summer sun during the peak of the season while keeping the temperature under the pavilion more comfortable for both customers and vendors.

The Power of Change receives its funding from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) members who volunteer to have their electric bill rounded up to the next whole dollar. If you are one of these customers, consider supporting The Power of Change to help others in need in the community—once enrolled, the extra change from your monthly bill will be dedicated to charitable causes. Visit ThePowerOfChange.org or call (800) 552-3904 for more information. Average member contributions are approximately $6 per year and are tax-deductible.

The holiday market will take place Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the pavilion at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road (behind the county administration building) in Stanardsville. For more information, visit greencommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com.

