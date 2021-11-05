Holiday Market brings artisans to downtown S’ville

Like everything else in 2020, COVID-19 had a marked impact on the Greene County Farmers Market. Postponed by government-mandated business shutdowns, once the market did open it was operating in a very different fashion than normal—with new online ordering, virus prevention methodology and curbside pickup options. In the final two weeks of the regular season, market Manager Judy Berger received word that non-food vendors were to be allowed to participate in the market. Those weeks were so successful that a festive holiday market was held in November to encourage locals to support local craftsmen and artisans by picking up a gift or food item for the holidays.
This year, Berger is building on that fun event by expanding it to every Saturday in November.
“We chose to extend the season to provide more sales opportunities for our local farmers and vendors,” she said. “There are other holiday markets in the area, and we learned artisans and craft vendors were having to choose between markets on some days. By expanding to a market season, we’re giving those vendors the opportunity to sell at other markets as well as ours.”
With a combination of seasonally available produce, baked goods, handmade crafts and other artisanal products, here are what just a few of these vendors have to offer:
Dawn Muir is “The Working Crafter.” She sells handmade greeting cards, gift tags, premade scrapbook pages and handmade candy bags.
“I have been crafting since I was 10,” Muir said. “Mainly cross stitch, but I started paper crafting in college. I always try to make my candy bags for the fall markets and I will be making Christmas cards and Christmas (gift) tags.”
To learn more about The Working Crafter or to view photos of additional items, visit Muir on Facebook and Etsy @TheWorkingCrafter.
Kim Barnes of KBArts will be selling mugs, stone coasters, note cards and canvas prints adorned with her scenic photography.
“I have been crafting for over 30 years and I make a variety of items—too many to list,” Barnes said. “Photography, though always enjoyed, I have only started seriously in the past five years and for sale for about two years. I am trying to arrange gift sets for the holidays.”
Celine Fitzgerald of Creative Wiszdom is one of the returning vendors from last year’s holiday market, but she will only be in attendance on Nov. 13, so be sure to stop by to see her wares, including floral arrangements (wreaths, bouquets and centerpieces), hand-painted ceramics (ornaments and vases), beaded necklaces, crocheted baby afghans, a variety of handmade ornaments, magnets and seasonal fabric tissue box covers.
“Special this season are decorated wooden spools and hand-painted ceramic discs as well as wreaths for Christmas,” Fitzgerald said.
You can find out more by searching for Creative Wiszdom on Etsy.
If you’ve visited the regular season market, you’ve probably seen Maribeth Lowe’s colorful displays of handmade jewelry for Creations by Maribeth.
“I’m a retired teacher since June 2020 from William Monroe High School,” Lowe said. “I make jewelry, and have been doing so seriously since I retired. I make hand-crafted wire-wrapped woven pendants, earrings, bracelets and rings. Right now, I’m in fall mode and am making pumpkin pendants. For the month of November, I will still have those, but will have some new pendants and other items for the Christmas season.”
You can find more images on Facebook or Etsy
@CreationsbyMaribeth.
Taina Roper of “Simply Taina” has been crafting for six years and has been hard at work on personal care items for this year’s market, which you can also find at www.simplytaina.com.
“I sell artisan facial and body cleansing bars, Luna bath salts, hand and feet organic sugar and honey scrubs (in lavender or eucalyptus scents), rice water Biotin shampoo bars, deep cleaning exfoliation face and body bars, and a new body conditioner bar (rose water or lavender),” Roper said.
Additional vendors for the November markets include: Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters; Cattle Run Farm; Ellen Taylor Designs; Hawk Hollow Greenhouse & Farm; Megan Battaile; MJ’s Design; Mountain Meadows Farm; Peggy Moyers; St. Isidore Homestead & Permaculture; The Farm at South River; and Tony’s Rings & Things.
“Our current full-time vendors asked that we expand for the whole month,” Berger said. “As for our customers, we want to give them more opportunities to purchase local items for the holidays, especially since the distribution issues in the country may prohibit them from getting outside products.”
Another piece of good news: the Greene Farmers Market recently received $3,300 from The Power of Change to install permanent sunshades on the market pavilion at Green Commons in Stanardsville. The shades will protect farmers’ produce from the hot summer sun during the peak of the season while keeping the temperature under the pavilion more comfortable for both customers and vendors.
The Power of Change receives its funding from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) members who volunteer to have their electric bill rounded up to the next whole dollar. If you are one of these customers, consider supporting The Power of Change to help others in need in the community—once enrolled, the extra change from your monthly bill will be dedicated to charitable causes. Visit ThePowerOfChange.org or call (800) 552-3904 for more information. Average member contributions are approximately $6 per year and are tax-deductible.
The holiday market will take place Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the pavilion at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road (behind the county administration building) in Stanardsville. For more information, visit greencommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com.