 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greene Farmers Market now open for business

  • 0
Market 1

Chilly weather did not deter locals from coming out to opening day of the Greene County Farmers Market Saturday, April 2. Early spring plants, arts and crafts and baked goods were available, as were handmade soaps, lotions, gluten-free items and fresh eggs.

Chilly weather did not deter locals from coming out to opening day of the Greene County Farmers Market Saturday, April 2. Early spring plants, arts and crafts and baked goods were available, as were handmade soaps, lotions, gluten-free items and fresh eggs.

Market 2

Barbara Kipps of Kipps Grapes in Madison County was selling a wide variety of handmade jams—all from her own home-grown fruits—including kiwi jam and a grape and tomato savory variety that goes great with a goat cheese spread.

One new vendor this year is Albemarle Cannabis Co., which us a Charlottesville-based family and woman-owned small business offering Virginia-grown hemp products from edibles to oils as well as cannabis education. Barbara Kipps of Kipps Grapes in Madison County was selling a wide variety of handmade jams—all from her own home-grown fruits—including kiwi jam and a grape and tomato savory variety that goes great with a goat cheese spread.

Market 3

Susan Woodward of Hawk Hollow Greenehouse had her usual spread of chicken and duck eggs, plant seedlings and fresh-baked cookies for sale, including these lovely violets.

Susan Woodward of Hawk Hollow Greenehouse had her usual spread of chicken and duck eggs, plant seedlings and fresh-baked cookies for sale, and Tameron Washington of T’s Sweetz had a mouthwatering display of unique cinnamon rolls and other goodies.

Market 4

Fabric crafts and more were available during opening day of the Greene Farmers Market.

The farmers market takes place at Greene Commons pavilion, behind the county administration building on Celt Road in Stanardsville, every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information on the market or its vendors, visit www.greenecommons.com.

People are also reading…

Market 5

Tameron Washington of T’s Sweetz had a mouthwatering display of unique cinnamon rolls and other goodies for sale at the market Saturday.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LevelUp celebrates its first year

LevelUp celebrates its first year

LevelUp Physical Therapy opened its doors in Ruckersville one year ago. This week, co-owners Martine Barre and Natasha Pena celebrated their f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert