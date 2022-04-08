Greene Farmers Market now open for business

Chilly weather did not deter locals from coming out to opening day of the Greene County Farmers Market Saturday, April 2. Early spring plants, arts and crafts and baked goods were available, as were handmade soaps, lotions, gluten-free items and fresh eggs.

One new vendor this year is Albemarle Cannabis Co., which us a Charlottesville-based family and woman-owned small business offering Virginia-grown hemp products from edibles to oils as well as cannabis education. Barbara Kipps of Kipps Grapes in Madison County was selling a wide variety of handmade jams—all from her own home-grown fruits—including kiwi jam and a grape and tomato savory variety that goes great with a goat cheese spread.

Susan Woodward of Hawk Hollow Greenehouse had her usual spread of chicken and duck eggs, plant seedlings and fresh-baked cookies for sale, and Tameron Washington of T’s Sweetz had a mouthwatering display of unique cinnamon rolls and other goodies.

The farmers market takes place at Greene Commons pavilion, behind the county administration building on Celt Road in Stanardsville, every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information on the market or its vendors, visit www.greenecommons.com.

