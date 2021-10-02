Great mustaches grow in Greene

Editor’s note: According to Merriam-Webster, “mustache” is the more common American spelling while “moustache” is used primarily in Europe. The British spelling is used in formal brand names or competition categories in this article.
By day, he’s a software programmer—but by night, he cultivates his TikTok following of more than 520,000 followers. Robert “Bob” Baker of Ruckersville and his mustache, dubbed “Elliott Norris,” are more than internet famous. Earlier this month, they brought home the second-place trophy in the national Beard Team USA competition in Scranton, Pa. First place went to Josiah Goering of Los Angeles, Cali. The pair teamed up to represent Death Grip mustache wax and took first and second in the Styled Handlebar Moustache category.
“Around month four of my beard journey … I started taking photos and I posted on Instagram,” Baker said. “I’d had a beer or two and thought I was funny; I said I think I’m going to go down and apply for a birth certificate—I’m going to name my mustache Elliott Norris. Basically, if Chuck Norris and Sam Elliott had a baby, it could be my mustache.”
As part of the joke, Baker tagged Can You Handlebar, the company who made the mustache wax he was trying out, and called them the “godparents” of Elliott Norris.
“A little while later, a box comes in the mail with beard oils and beard combs and brushes and a handwritten letter from the owner of the company that said, ‘to Bob and Elliott, please accept these gifts for our godchild; we look forward to watching him grow’,” Baker recalled. From then on, Can You Handlebar was Baker’s unofficial sponsor.
Baker had grown a beard and mustache before, but never for very long.
“From 2005, when I got out of the army to 2018, I kept growing beards and shaving them off, because they got itchy,” he said. “In December 2018 I was dared at work to grow a beard for a year and stop shaving it, so of course I took that challenge.”
After three months, the beard started to become itchy and uncomfortable and Baker started researching beard care products and companies—up until then he was using regular head shampoo. He discovered a company called Can You Handlebar that made a variety of beard balms, shampoos and waxes and started learning to care for and style his facial hair properly, and within four days his itching and discomfort disappeared.
After a full year, Baker had a full beard and mustache and was getting ready to enter into a local facial hair competition in North Carolina.
“And then COVID hit, so everything got delayed,” Baker said.
Baker’s wife wasn’t very fond of the beard, feeling that men often grew big beards to hide their chin or other facial features—she liked his chin, and wanted him to shave off the beard.
“Around month 20, I looked around and I saw there were a lot of beautiful beards but there wasn’t anybody that was just showcasing a mustache,” Baker said. “So I took the beard off and started just going with the mustache. … Just about any guy can put down a razor and stop shaving for like six months and grow some type of beard, but it takes a little bit more commitment if you want to grow a big mustache; you’ve got to change the way you eat, change the way you drink some things—definitely putting on a mask is not much fun.”
In August 2020, Baker started focusing on mustache styling and came across another company called Death Grip that made mustache wax. A representative of the company reached out to him on social media asking if he would sample one of their new waxes and give some feedback, and suggested that Baker consider entering its national competition.
“I said I don’t know; I’m just a guy who got dared at work not to shave,” Baker said. “And they said we’ll pay all your entry fees and everything if you represent us.”
For the 2020 Beard Team USA national competition (www.beardteamusa.org), Baker recorded a video that included showcasing the mustache from different angles as well as winning or losing reactions so the company could piece together the virtual competition. Finalists were announced in early November and the live awards ceremony was streamed on Twitch on Dec. 19.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Baker said. “They had seven guys and each guy introduced themselves … it gets to me and I’m sitting on a chair trying to record it and watch and it goes from seven to just me and two other guys. As I’m trying to look through (my phone) making sure I’m recording it, I see the other two guys are clapping and I don’t remember that part of the submission video.”
Before he realized what was happening, Baker had won his first national competition. The Death Grip Wax employees were sharing and posting all over their social media channels, driving yet more followers to Baker’s Instagram profile. From there, Baker went on to win first place in both natural (no styling aids) and styled handlebar in the Beards by the Bay West Coast Classic Championships.
“My wife was not keen on the beard and she wasn’t necessarily happy with the mustache, so I thought maybe it’s time to shave it off,” Baker said. “I grew the beard for a year, I competed in a contest and I won—I’ve achieved everything. … Then Beard Team USA announced that nationals was going to be in September and I (thought) there was not enough time to grow the mustache back so I just let it grow.”
Around the time Baker’s mustache reached seven inches long on each side, he saw a post on Instagram announcing that Oddity Productions, a small production company based in Eerie, Pa., was looking for extras with facial hair for a bare-knuckle boxing film set in the 1880s. Intrigued, Baker sent in an email with photos and asked if there was a certain look they were going for so he could grow the mustache in that way prior to filming.
Upon hearing that a national mustache champion was interested in their film, the company’s executive producer and writer-director—seniors at Penn State Behrend—immediately asked to set up a Zoom meeting with Baker to discuss his mustache.
“The writer turns and he says, ‘Let’s go with you trying to do the other mustache and we’re going to give you a speaking part,’ and then he goes back to his computer,” Baker said. “Also, I had said in the email that I was in the Army for 11 years and I work out; I can take a punch, if you need somebody for a shot to be a punching bag—I volunteer. The writer stops, turns to me and says … ‘I’m going to put you in the ring with the main actor; we’ll do a fight scene or something like that.’ So I went from an extra to a speaking part to now I’m going to be in the ring with the main actor.”
Baker, who loved watching bare-knuckle boxing when he was younger and called it “the epitome of manhood,” could hardly believe his luck.
“I was told the main actor had like 200,000 followers on TikTok, so that’s when I said I’d create a TikTok and if I met him, maybe we could do a couple of videos,” Baker said. “I made an introduction video because I had a bunch of videos from Instagram showing me shaving and styling; within the first three days I had 40,000 followers.”
As his social media fan base began to grow, Baker linked up with Jacob Ames, who was to play the lead in “Alexander the Brain,” set to make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in early January. Baker and Ames met up prior to filming to do a series of photoshoots and TikTok videos, and before he knew it Baker was behind the scenes of a movie set.
After several days of filming sound tracks (lots of yelling and cheering) and fight scenes (with fake blood made from chocolate syrup), Baker had lost his voice but not his enthusiasm. In his pivotal scene, which is a flashback to a fight between Baker’s character and Ames’s, he had to scream before being knocked out in one punch and lying unconscious on the ground.
“It was really interesting because they show you behind the scenes, but you really don’t understand what goes into making a movie until you’re there,” Baker said.
After his movie-making adventure, Baker continued to grow his TikTok following by posting videos of different beard care and shaving products. The videos were liked and re-shared by the companies selling the products, and soon Elliott Norris had 350,000 TikTok followers.
Firehouse Mustache Wax, a small company out of Missouri that had 43 Instagram followers when Baker came across them, sent him some mustache wax to try out after he commented on one of their posts.
“I did a video live on Instagram and said, ‘Hey, I just tried this wax and it’s really good’,” Baker said. “Long story short, he said that first weekend he went from three orders a month to 15 orders that weekend.”
The wax that Baker tested live on Instagram is now a Bob and Elliott signature blend and has his photo on the case.
Since the national competition on Sept. 11, Baker’s TikTok following has grown to more than a half-million followers. His content mostly includes answers to questions (yes, he can tuck his mustache into a mask for work; he uses a tool to hold it away from his face when he eats particularly messy things) and tutorials on beard care and shaving. He also helped to host a local competition at Disciple Brewing in Charlottesville and ran his own small show at the Orange Uncorked wine festival over the summer.
“I don’t chase trendy things,” he said. “I put out my content and I guess the mustache brings them in, but I’m genuine about it so they stick around. If you like something, don’t let somebody tell you not to do it. Be you, be genuine and let your passions flow.”