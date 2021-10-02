Great mustaches grow in Greene

“My wife was not keen on the beard and she wasn’t necessarily happy with the mustache, so I thought maybe it’s time to shave it off,” Baker said. “I grew the beard for a year, I competed in a contest and I won—I’ve achieved everything. … Then Beard Team USA announced that nationals was going to be in September and I (thought) there was not enough time to grow the mustache back so I just let it grow.”

Around the time Baker’s mustache reached seven inches long on each side, he saw a post on Instagram announcing that Oddity Productions, a small production company based in Eerie, Pa., was looking for extras with facial hair for a bare-knuckle boxing film set in the 1880s. Intrigued, Baker sent in an email with photos and asked if there was a certain look they were going for so he could grow the mustache in that way prior to filming.

Upon hearing that a national mustache champion was interested in their film, the company’s executive producer and writer-director—seniors at Penn State Behrend—immediately asked to set up a Zoom meeting with Baker to discuss his mustache.