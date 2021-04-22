Flowers are history’s clues

Europeans brought the bulbs over to America. Daffodils grow from bulbs planted in the ground in the fall and are one of the easiest to grow because they don’t require a lot of care. The bright yellow flowers are usually one of the first hints that spring is on its way.

There are between 40-200 different daffodil species, according to the American Daffodil Society, and about 32,000 hybrids.

“Southern daffodils are truly heirloom plants,” according to the “Historics Handbook” from the Georgia and Florida daffodil societies and the American Daffodil Society. “The toughest daffodils grow from the Gulf Coast to Tennessee and Virginia.”

Because the toughest are grown around here, these flowers pop up every year with no care needed—especially in old cemeteries and around old homesites.

“It could be an old homesite, but because daffodils are hardy and naturalized in most of the United States at this point, they could be ‘escapees’ from a homesite, cemetery, church or decorative planting (e.g. municipal beautification),” said Brinnen Carter, a Cultural Resources program manager at Shenandoah National Park. “I recently saw a whole cluster of daffodils in the median of U.S. Route 211 west of the park with no buildings, foundations or other indication of a homesite around.”