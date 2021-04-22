Flowers are history’s clues

“Every March since they have lifted again
Out of the same bulbs, the same
Baby-cries from the thaw,
Ballerinas too early for music, shiverers
In the draughty wings of the year.
On that same groundswell of memory, fluttering
They return to forget you stooping there
Behind the rainy curtains of a dark April,
Snipping their stems.”
—Ted Hughes, “Birthday Letters”
Have you ever been driving on the backroads—or hiking in Shenandoah National Park—and seen groupings of daffodils (or narcissus) and think to yourself, “I wonder how they got there?” Daffodils tell the story of the land’s history and offer you the chance to become a little bit of a detective to learn it.
Daffodils are old. In mythological lore, the flower sprung up after Narcissus became so in love with his own reflection in a pool of water that he fell in and drowned, becoming the yellow trumpet-shaped flower. About 300 B.C., the Greek botanist Theophrastus described them in his “Enquiry into Plants.”
Europeans brought the bulbs over to America. Daffodils grow from bulbs planted in the ground in the fall and are one of the easiest to grow because they don’t require a lot of care. The bright yellow flowers are usually one of the first hints that spring is on its way.
There are between 40-200 different daffodil species, according to the American Daffodil Society, and about 32,000 hybrids.
“Southern daffodils are truly heirloom plants,” according to the “Historics Handbook” from the Georgia and Florida daffodil societies and the American Daffodil Society. “The toughest daffodils grow from the Gulf Coast to Tennessee and Virginia.”
Because the toughest are grown around here, these flowers pop up every year with no care needed—especially in old cemeteries and around old homesites.
“It could be an old homesite, but because daffodils are hardy and naturalized in most of the United States at this point, they could be ‘escapees’ from a homesite, cemetery, church or decorative planting (e.g. municipal beautification),” said Brinnen Carter, a Cultural Resources program manager at Shenandoah National Park. “I recently saw a whole cluster of daffodils in the median of U.S. Route 211 west of the park with no buildings, foundations or other indication of a homesite around.”
When you’re walking in the woods in Shenandoah National Park—or on your own property—you might see groupings of these flowers and they might be whispering the story of those who came before.
Kristie Kendall, historic preservation coordinator with Piedmont Environmental Council, has used daffodils to locate sites both inside and outside of Shenandoah.
Kendall located an old homesite in Pocosin Hollow in Greene County that was not shown on the 1930 United States Geological Survey topographic quad map, but was documented in the 1927 tract assessment for the property to possibly to be included in the park.
“We searched all over the steep hillside above the trail and finally located some early daffodils about to bloom,” she said. “Then we found the foundation and parts to a wood stove.”
Kendall notes in her book “These Hills Were Home” that it was probably an early home of the Snow family.
Carter said the type of flower at a location can tell a researcher a lot.
“American Indian sites often have amaranth, Jerusalem artichoke greenbriar, pokeweed and other edibles in the vicinity,” he said. “Additional species found around early European settlement sites include daffodils, periwinkle, yew, European boxwood, watercress, grapes, apples, pears, onions, English ivy, Kentucky coffeetree and many others. Basically, the plant must be hardy enough to survive and naturalize without human intervention. Many of these species require special treatment to become edible, so we encourage folks to know what they’re looking at and not eat anything they aren’t 100% sure is edible and processed appropriately.”
In fact, daffodils can be quite poisonous—and one of the reasons they last so long and rodents do not try to dig up the bulbs to eat, according to the American Daffodil Society.
Carter notes that on the north end of the park there are the remains of a historic winery that produced tens of thousands of gallons of wine, brandy and spirits until the mid-19th century.
“We just did a site visit there and the naturalized grapes are clearly visible throughout the site,” he said. “It is pretty amazing and summarized in a short report done by James Madison University (JMU).”
Kendall said utilizing native vegetation combined with documentary research can be a powerful tool.
“The remains of a house, when no longer in use, can deteriorate rapidly—the roof and walls giving way first, eventually leaving parts of a chimney or stone foundation, if you’re lucky,” she said.
Homes that used a wooden pier foundation for construction are often the first to vanish, she said.
“Over time, fallen trees, leaf debris and underbrush growth obscure the locations of house sites and cemeteries,” Kendall said. “However, looking for native vegetation like boxwoods, yucca, daffodils, iris and other plants that were purposely planted by former residents can be one of the best identifiers, especially for those hard to locate historic resources.”
Carter said he enjoys seeing the blooming flowers while exploring.
“From an archeological and/or historical perspective, flowers emerging in the spring simultaneously represents a professional opportunity to learn something about the past (such as site locations, activities and beliefs) and to connect with my own family legacy of planting bulbs, enjoying flowers and plants around the house and participate in my own heritage,” he said. “When we moved to Page County, we purchased a property that had thousands of daffodils planted all around the house so it’s just wonderful to come home and see all the color and vibrancy in our yard in the evenings.”
It’s important to note if you do find an old homesite or cemetery in Shenandoah National Park and locate artifacts around it that it’s illegal to remove them from the park as they’re protected by the Archeological Resource Protection Act. Also if you see them on private property, Carter said it can be dangerous to trespass and he recommends against it.
“Property behavior on park lands is using ’No Trace’ principles—taking photos and observing resources, but not damaging them or removing them from the park,” Carter said. “On private property, permission is always best, with written being better. Also, for flowers and bedding plants, don’t trample or allow pets to trample or damage vegetation.”
To read the report from JMU about the historic winery, visit https://bit.ly/3n1Vnp7. To read more about the Archeological Resource Protection Act, visit www.nps.gov/archeology/tools/laws/arpa.htm. To identify the type of daffodil you see, visit https://www.gcvirginia.org/warehouse/fm/documents/userfiles/Historics-Handbook.pdf. To purchase Kendall’s book “These Hills Were Home,” visit https://bit.ly/3v5YiQr. The book is a walking guide to the Blue Ridge Mountains of northern Greene County and western Madison County.
Characteristics of historic daffodils
By and large, daffodil hybridizing began in the latter half of the 19th century, and in America daffodils didn’t become a truly fashionable garden plant until the 1890s.
- The petals are narrower and more pointed, giving a star-shape form to the flower.
- Often the petals twist or curl at the edges, so the petals do not overlap much if at all.
- The petals often seem thin or translucent, and many are ridged or lined.
- With trumpets, the petals may cup or surround the trumpet, instead of fanning outward, perpendicular to the trumpet.
- With yellow trumpets, the green of the stem often bleeds up towards the backs of the petals, and the petals are often a paler yellow than the trumpet (giving a two-tone effect).
- Cups are often very ridged and unsymmetrical (out of round), and rims crinkled or serrated.
- The cup color is often more staining or bleeding from the rim into the cup, not a solid, saturated color.
- The foliage can be skinnier, closer to the species’ parents’ form, while modern daffodils often have wide foliage (particularly apparent on standards, but even jonquils can have noticeably wider leaves).
- The bulbs are often smaller, again closer to the originating species’ size (except for tazettas which are always huge).
In general, a star-shaped flower or dog-eared trumpet reflects an earlier hybridization date. Or, the greater the petal overlap and the greater the petal substance (thickness), the more recent the flower. You can look up many old flowers on the Internet, using the American Daffodil Society’s database DaffSeek (http://daffseek.org).
—“Historics Handbook” from Georgia and Florida daffodil societies and the American Daffodil Society