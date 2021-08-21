Digging deep for inspiration: Artists to showcase work at two area shows

“Grounded for many years in a style of traditional realism, today my paintings navigate between reality and interpreted vision. … It is my goal to express my feelings—to interpret rather than record; to inspire, rather than simply remind. My collection of acrylic paintings was created almost exclusively on site on the grounds of Montpelier during the spring, summer and fall of 2020. I would set up my easel beneath one of the majestic English oaks on the grounds and as I painted, I would become enveloped in a sense of reverence for my surroundings. Often, groups of visitors would stop to see my work and to engage me with questions about Montpelier and its history. As one who paints in isolation, I found the interactions with interested visitors to be energizing.”