Clover the mobile dairy cow visits YDC camp

“One little eight-ounce glass of milk can give us nine essential nutrients: vitamin A, vitamin D, niacin, riboflavin, vitamin B12, phosphorous, potassium, calcium and protein,” Cekada continued. “Everybody needs to get three servings of dairy a day.”

Cekada went on to enumerate the benefits of milk in a healthy diet; the processes dairy farmers use to ensure happy and healthy cows; the timeline by which dairy cows have calves and begin to produce milk; and the different methods of milking depending on the size of the farm. She then hooked Clover up to a milking machine and filled up a jug with fresh milk as the children watched and asked questions.

“If any of you ever get to meet one of these dairy farmers—and I know there’s a few of them right here in this group—please tell them thank you, because they work really hard every day to make sure that we have milk and dairy products,” Cekada concluded. “These cows have to get milked twice a day every day, so that means they get milked on Christmas; they get milked on the farmer’s birthday; they get milked on the Fourth of July—when it’s 100 degrees outside or when it’s 5 degrees outside.”

The campers were treated to Farm Bureau keepsakes and fresh ice cream after the presentation.