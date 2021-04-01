Clinic to hold virtual diabetes care classes

“It is not mandatory to attend all four classes,” Morris said. “If one class is focused on a topic that the participant needs more than the others, that is fine. Participants may attend all classes at no charge.” As an added incentive, each participant will receive a $5 gift certificate for the Greene Pharmacy for every class attended.

Although the courses are being livestreamed, participants are invited to come to the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center to log in to the class. This will allow individuals to feel the support of their peers as well as have the opportunity to ask questions of local representatives, Morris said. Masks and social distancing will be required during the event, and free masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to any who need it. Anyone who does not wish to attend in person can also contact the clinic to receive a link to log in from their home computers.