Clinic to hold virtual diabetes care classes

The Greene Care Clinic will host tele-education classes on diabetes care this month through a grant with the Virginia Diabetes Council. The four classes are free and will be live-streamed to the community room in Piedmont Virginia Community College’s (PVCC) Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville the afternoons of April 12, 19, 26 and May 3 from 1-2:30 p.m.
“When I was thinking about submitting a proposal to the Diabetes Council, I spoke with Viola Holmes and Anne Marie Wolf about how to best bring diabetes education programs to Greene County,” said Pam Morris, executive director of the Care Clinic. “We decided that it would be best to work with their existing tele-education program (and) promote and host the program for residents in our area.”
During the pandemic, Morris says she worries that many are having a hard time with self-care and that these online courses are one way to reach out to those who need a little extra guidance.
“I do think that the added stress of the pandemic and the social isolation are making it more difficult for folks to take care of themselves,” she said. “That’s why we wanted to host the diabetes education classes in a group setting, so that participants know they are supported and not in this alone.”
On Monday, April 12, the course will cover the basics of diabetes and will be taught by Holmes, of the Virginia Diabetes Council. April 19 will focus on nutrition for diabetic people and will be taught by Wolf, of the Virginia Center for Diabetes Prevention & Education. April 26 will cover diabetes self-management skills with Holmes and May 3 will cover healthy eating and lifestyle changes with Wolf.
“It is not mandatory to attend all four classes,” Morris said. “If one class is focused on a topic that the participant needs more than the others, that is fine. Participants may attend all classes at no charge.” As an added incentive, each participant will receive a $5 gift certificate for the Greene Pharmacy for every class attended.
Although the courses are being livestreamed, participants are invited to come to the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center to log in to the class. This will allow individuals to feel the support of their peers as well as have the opportunity to ask questions of local representatives, Morris said. Masks and social distancing will be required during the event, and free masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to any who need it. Anyone who does not wish to attend in person can also contact the clinic to receive a link to log in from their home computers.
“We hope that participants learn how to better manage their diabetes or how to help manage the diabetes of a family member or friend,” Morris said. “The Greene Care Clinic would love to see an increase in healthcare education taking place within our community so that it is more accessible to our residents. In addition, working together with the Greene Pharmacy and JABA (Jefferson Area Board of Aging) Senior Center helps to promote a sense of community and support for those working hard to manage their diabetes. Down the road, we’d love to organize support groups for those dealing with the day-to-day challenges of diabetes—it certainly helps to know that you are not in it alone.”
Nurse Practitioner Janet Call, the Greene Care Clinic’s founder, former executive director and resident diabetes specialist, will host the classes from the Giuseppe Center’s Mark Fried Community Room. Additional representatives from the clinic, Greene Pharmacy and the JABA senior center in Stanardsville will be on hand to assist and to answer questions before and after the sessions.
The course is open to anyone who is interested—those with diabetes as well as family members or anyone who is a caretaker for a diabetic person are encouraged to come. You do not need to be a Greene Care Clinic patient to attend.
For those who plan to attend, a questionnaire and registration form is available at www.greenecareclinic.org/diabetes-teleeducation-classes. Walk-ins are also welcome to join as space allows. For more information, visit the website or contact executivedirector@greenecareclinic.org.