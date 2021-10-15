Candidates urge early voting at the Pig Roast

Voting early in this election was an overwhelming theme from speakers at the 42nd GOP Pig Roast last weekend. Early in-person voting began last month at the Greene County Registrar’s Office annex on Stanard Street and is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All the speakers addressed their desire that Glenn Youngkin win the election for governor this fall over a return of Terry McAuliffe.
“You might be like me and think it ought to be just Election Day, not election season,” 5th District U.S. Congressman Bob Good said to a crowd of about 200. “But we have to fight within the rules that exist. Reasons to vote early if you haven’t is you want to be the first person to cast your ballot in your name; if something were to happen on Nov. 2 … you’ve already voted; and it frees you up to volunteer to work Election Day because we’ve got to have boots on the ground, observers, poll watchers, trying to give out information for our candidates and also to keep the other side honest.”
Good added that he believes this election in Virginia will set the tone for the nation.
“It’s critically important to us, not just because we live in Virginia and even if we could fix Washington, if we don’t fix Richmond we will suffer under tyranny here in this state,” Good said. “We cannot obey ourselves into freedom; we have to resist ourselves into freedom. It was Thomas Jefferson who said we must be in a perpetual state of fighting for our freedoms. It was Ronald Reagan who said freedom isn’t just handed down from one generation to another but must be continually fought for. Benjamin Franklin famously said after the first Constitutional Convention when someone asked what kind of government it was: ‘A republic, if you can keep it’.”
Delegate Rob Bell, R-58th District, is running against Democrat Sara Ratcliffe for Virginia House of Delegates. He highlighted changes that have happened in the past two years while under a one-party rule in Virginia—from a rise in gas taxes to the ability to tax plastic bags; new union laws that allow for unionized workers in localities; removing the requirement for an ID to vote; permission to remove statues throughout the state; the removal of required reporting by schools for sexual battery and other crimes; localities that have removed school resource officers completely; removal of informed consent and waiting periods for abortion; and seven of eight gun control measures from Gov. Ralph Northam have passed.
“They passed one that says localities can limit the possession of guns in public spaces,” Bell said. “It may not be happening in Greene, but you can visit Albemarle County and go to one of the parks but you best leave your guns here or you will be subject to criminal penalties.”
Bell noted that last year 6,866 Greene County residents voted for President Donald Trump, but four years ago in the last governor race only 4,000 voted for the Republican candidate.
“That’s 2,866 people who voted for Trump, who didn’t vote the wrong way, they just couldn’t be bothered to vote,” Bell said. “I know if you took time out on a Saturday to listen to a bunch of people like me talk, you’re going vote, but that’s not enough … so please get some ideas of things you can do to help. Please vote early and if you have a friend you know is Republican and just doesn’t seem to ever bother getting out to vote, take them with you.”
Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith agreed with Bell that things are not going well in the nation or the state.
“The Democrats are taking all the resources away from us; they’re tying our hands so we can’t do our job,” Smith said. “You can’t even make a traffic stop now unless they’re speeding or swerving or all their lights are out. You can’t stop for one taillight out or a busted windshield. There are a lot of people out here that take advantage of that and drive junk on the road.”
Smith said Greene has always supported his office.
“We appreciate that very much. There are a lot of good people here,” he said. “You come out and you help each other when we have disasters and when we did the hurricane relief for other states, the response was overwhelming. We just live in a unique place here. We have got to take a stance here in Greene and maybe this is the last stronghold for the state, I don’t know, but as long as I’m in office, we’ll look after your rights and we’ll follow the Constitution.”
John Reid, host of The John Reid Show on WRVA, served as the emcee on Oct. 9.
“Things are different in the state than they used to be; the old rules don’t apply,” Reid said. “But there used to be a relationship of honor between people who disagree and I grew up around that as my dad represented Henrico County in the General Assembly for 18 years. He was very strongly conservative, didn’t apologize to anybody about it, would get up in your face if you had something to say about it, but there was a certain relationship between honorable people that was observed and respected and that does not exist in Virginia today.”
Dr. Daniel Gade, who ran against Mark Warner for the Virginia Senate seat last year, said there are two kinds of candidates: the first is trying to win and when they lose they just disappear and he’s the second kind of candidate.
“I got more votes than any Republican in Virginia history, which is pretty cool,” Gade said. “But you know it was 400,000 too few. The next day I woke up and … asked whether our country is worth fighting for and the answer is obviously yes.”
Gade, who was wounded in action twice in Iraq and lost a leg after his second injury, served in the U.S. Army for 25 years. To him, the answer of whether American values are worth fighting for was always going to be yes. He started the New Mission Political Action Committee (PAC) to help support House of Delegates candidates.
“I’m proud to tell you that the New Mission PAC has supported in a substantial way 30 House of Delegates candidates and in a minor way about 50 to 60,” Gade said. “The New Mission PAC supported the Youngkin campaign to the tune of about $20,000, as well as Winsome Sears (for lieutenant governor) and Jason Miyares (for attorney general).”
Gade also discussed his new book, “Wounding Warriors: How Bad Policy is Making Veterans Sicker and Poorer,” that comes out on Amazon Oct. 26.
“For years I’ve been working on veterans’ policy, it’s actually my area of expertise; that’s what my PhD is in and I’ve taught it and done all this really cool stuff with it but there are some things that we need to say that are true about veteran policies in America,” Gade said. “The first is it ain’t working because we’ve got 22 veterans who are killing themselves every single day in America. We have veterans who are homeless. We have veterans who want to get a job that can’t because if they do that they lose their benefits. We have some VA hospitals which are garbage and that’s a travesty. We can do better as a country. You’re going to find some things in there that are kind of controversial and some things you maybe never heard people say before. But, the main effort right now is getting Glenn Youngkin across the finish line.”
Two candidates running for Greene County School Board’s Midway District also spoke at the event: Greg Pumphrey and Brooks Taylor.
Pumphrey, who has been endorsed by Good, is a fireman and has a wife and a young daughter.
“I never thought I’d find myself running for public office,” Pumphrey said. “I looked at what was happening to our children in our schools and I had to do something. I love Greene County because it is a small town with small-town values. I want nothing more than to raise my family here in peace, yet our peaceful community has been breached by a radical agenda. With your help, we can take back our schools. We cannot compromise; we have compromised too much already.”
Taylor is an officer with the Virginia State Police. He and his wife have four children.
“I was born and raised here in Greene County, as were many generations before me,” Taylor said. “Schools should never use advanced political agendas to indoctrinate; they are here to educate and prepare children to compete in life and careers with strong foundations in math, writing and sciences. I will always put our children first, protect our liberties and ensure our schools will work for us and not a political agenda from Richmond or Washington, D.C.”
Greene County Republic Committee Chairman Steve Kruskamp noted that the latest polls show Youngkin and McAuliffe neck and neck.