Candidates urge early voting at the Pig Roast

Dr. Daniel Gade, who ran against Mark Warner for the Virginia Senate seat last year, said there are two kinds of candidates: the first is trying to win and when they lose they just disappear and he’s the second kind of candidate.

“I got more votes than any Republican in Virginia history, which is pretty cool,” Gade said. “But you know it was 400,000 too few. The next day I woke up and … asked whether our country is worth fighting for and the answer is obviously yes.”

Gade, who was wounded in action twice in Iraq and lost a leg after his second injury, served in the U.S. Army for 25 years. To him, the answer of whether American values are worth fighting for was always going to be yes. He started the New Mission Political Action Committee (PAC) to help support House of Delegates candidates.

“I’m proud to tell you that the New Mission PAC has supported in a substantial way 30 House of Delegates candidates and in a minor way about 50 to 60,” Gade said. “The New Mission PAC supported the Youngkin campaign to the tune of about $20,000, as well as Winsome Sears (for lieutenant governor) and Jason Miyares (for attorney general).”

Gade also discussed his new book, “Wounding Warriors: How Bad Policy is Making Veterans Sicker and Poorer,” that comes out on Amazon Oct. 26.