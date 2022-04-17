Art guild member exhibits at Stanardsville Station

The Art Guild of Greene is pleased to announce that member artist Sara Gondwe is the first exhibitor to hold a solo exhibition in The Stanardsville Station, 126 Main Street. Gondwe’s vibrant and expressive abstract compositions will grace the walls during the months of April and May.

Born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Gondwe now lives just north of Charlottesville, having moved to the area nine years ago. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in philosophy and education and spent most of her professional career in Gettysburg, PA where she was a K-12 Reading Specialist. Her commitment to education was so powerful that she initiated the first Gettysburg Literacy Council, hosting it in her home. While working with the Council, Gondwe used art projects with immigrants as a method of fostering language skills.

Retirement from teaching allowed Gondwe the opportunity to pursue her passion for being creative. Entirely self-taught, she began to paint. Inspired by a first-grade teacher’s melted crayon project, she embarked on an experimental journey working with the crayons used by elementary school children.

Gondwe’s process is fascinating because she does not use any brushes in her paintings, which are done on a broad variety of surfaces (wood, canvas, metal, glass, cloth). Instead, Gondwe has a collection of different types of irons, each possessing a different texture. She uses the flat surfaces of the irons to melt and blend the crayons and she creates smaller details by using the sides and tips of the irons. Incorporated within the surfaces one can discover many “found” objects from safety pins to beads and small toys. Recently, Gondwe has begun to use metallic fabric paints and nail polish to embellish some of the images.

Gondwe considers her process to be meditative and she says that when she is painting, all her worries disappear. She prefers to paint in series of related subjects and is “famous” for her whimsical “zebra trees” and fish paintings. Having spent several years in East Africa as a young adult, she continues to be heavily influenced by the rhythms, bold colors and patterns evident in African culture.

A member of The Art Guild of Greene, Gondwe also holds active membership in BozArt Collective, a Charlottesville group of artists and the Fluvanna County Arts Council. She has recently been included in a group exhibition at the McGuffey Art Center and has had solo exhibits at Martha Jefferson Hospital and the Albemarle County Library, as well as in PA and MD. Her paintings have received significant recognitions, including Best in Show at Fluvanna County Arts Council’s annual show, Artists’ Choice in Luray with Shenandoah Valley Council, third place at the national juried show with the Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts and numerous Honorable Mentions.

The Stanardsville Station is open Monday-Friday from 10-3. All are welcome to stop in for a cup of coffee, to use the internet or visit with friends. Sponsored by the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, the facility’s daily host is church volunteer Joel Warren. The church holds Sunday School classes and meetings in the building and community groups are welcome to sign up to hold meetings in the light-filled, spacious rooms.

Throughout the year, the Art Guild will continue to sponsor exhibitions by its member artists. The Guild also has initiated a plan to hold quarterly meetings in conjunction with the art exhibitions at The Station. Guild members will be able to meet Sara Gondwe in person at the Annual Meeting of the Guild, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the library. The guest speaker will be Mike Ryan, and he will relate his experiences as a graphic artist who designs US postal stamps and other official logos.