All treats this Halloween

Nortonsville Church of God will hold its There’s Hope Treat Trail from 4-6 p.m. The drive-thru option will be from 4-5 p.m. and the walk-through option is from 5-6 p.m. If you choose to participate in the walk-through option, you’re asked to stay with your own family unit and practice social distancing. All volunteers will wear masks and gloves, as well. The church is at 1505 Simmons Gap Road in Dyke.

The Wooly Lam will hold a Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. at its location on U.S. 29 South. Candy bags will be prepackaged and kids can walk through the trunk or treat area to pick up an individual bag. Rain would move the event indoors, but it will still go on. The Wooly Lam is at 9422 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville.

The Dyke Volunteer Fire Company will still hold its annual Trick or Treating at Station 3, beginning at 5 p.m., with a few changes. The company will not be handing out toys as they had in years past but will have bags of candy for the kids. Kids will still be permitted to look at the trucks, however. Dyke Volunteer Fire Company is at 9144 Dyke Road in Dyke.

Those interested in a little more spooky for their Halloween evening can come out to the Haunted Tours of Stanardsville event from 6-10 p.m. Beginning at Court Square in the Town of Stanardsville, groups will have a chance to enjoy the Blue Moon and learn some of the hamlet’s haunted history. The free event is family friendly and costumes are encouraged. Additionally, masks are required, as is social distancing. Visit www.RWBnG.org or www.facebook.com/RWBnG.