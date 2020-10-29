All treats this Halloween

Just like the rest of this year, Halloween is going to be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Thomas Jefferson Health District have all issued guidelines that recommend no neighborhood trick-or-treating, no parties and definitely no indoor haunted houses.
“I know people are getting worn out and tired of this pandemic. I understand. It’s been my life for the past six months, but the truth is the parties and the gatherings really aren’t safe,” said Kathryn Goodman of the Thomas Jefferson Health District. “It’s safest for people to celebrate Halloween with those people who live with them, to not celebrate in public but at home.”
Of course, many will still want to host trick-or-treaters at their homes and Goodman said people who decide to pass out candy to tiny marauders should take precautions such as setting up a table lined with individual packages of pre-wrapped treats so that kids can grab a bag and go. Keeping activities outdoors is another good idea.
“If you’re planning on handing out treats, put a sign on your mailbox or somewhere it can be easily read saying you’re giving treats or one that says you’re not, but come back next year,” Goodman said. “Keep the social distance rule of ‘six feet or no treat.’ Kids can step up to the table, get their prepackaged bag and step back.”
In Greene County, however, trick-or-treaters won’t have to give it all up as many locations are opting for drive-thru trunk or treat events instead. Below is a list of events to help you enjoy the spooky holiday while remaining safe.
Festivities begin on Friday, Oct. 30, in Stanardsville. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Social Services and 4-H will host a Drive-thru Trick or Trunk from 2-5 p.m. There will be bags of treats and face masks are required of all 4-H events, whether inside or outside. The event will be held at the Greene County Office Annex, 10013 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. For information, email kalstat@vt.edu.
There is no end to the options on Halloween night.
Greene Pharmacy in Stanardsville kicks things off with a Drive-in Trick or Trunk event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your children (12 and under) and pull into a parking space and staff will bring out a treat bag for each child. Greene Pharmacy is at 331 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Spring Hill Baptist Church in Ruckersville hosts its Drive-thru Trick or Trunk from 1-3:30 p.m. at Dover-Foxcroft. With more than 30 trunks, free hot dogs, candy and entertainment, it’ll be a blast. Take a “car selfie” in your costume and upload it with #costumesincars and #SHBCdrivethru and Spring Hill Baptist Church will donate to the local food banks. Dover-Foxcroft Farm is at 5690 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville.
Nortonsville Church of God will hold its There’s Hope Treat Trail from 4-6 p.m. The drive-thru option will be from 4-5 p.m. and the walk-through option is from 5-6 p.m. If you choose to participate in the walk-through option, you’re asked to stay with your own family unit and practice social distancing. All volunteers will wear masks and gloves, as well. The church is at 1505 Simmons Gap Road in Dyke.
The Wooly Lam will hold a Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. at its location on U.S. 29 South. Candy bags will be prepackaged and kids can walk through the trunk or treat area to pick up an individual bag. Rain would move the event indoors, but it will still go on. The Wooly Lam is at 9422 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville.
The Dyke Volunteer Fire Company will still hold its annual Trick or Treating at Station 3, beginning at 5 p.m., with a few changes. The company will not be handing out toys as they had in years past but will have bags of candy for the kids. Kids will still be permitted to look at the trucks, however. Dyke Volunteer Fire Company is at 9144 Dyke Road in Dyke.
Those interested in a little more spooky for their Halloween evening can come out to the Haunted Tours of Stanardsville event from 6-10 p.m. Beginning at Court Square in the Town of Stanardsville, groups will have a chance to enjoy the Blue Moon and learn some of the hamlet’s haunted history. The free event is family friendly and costumes are encouraged. Additionally, masks are required, as is social distancing. Visit www.RWBnG.org or www.facebook.com/RWBnG.
