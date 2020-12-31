Traditions to bring you luck

We’re so close to the end of 2020—the year that lasted at least a decade. It almost felt surreal to wake up every day and wonder what historic event we were going to live through—the coronavirus pandemic that has caused the death of more than 300,000 Americans, civil unrest and protests, a strange national election that carried on for more than a month past Election Day—this year did not pull any punches.
If you’re like me, you want to welcome in as much good luck as possible when the clock strikes midnight and you wave goodbye to 2020 in the rearview mirror. In the United States, we watch the ball drop at midnight in New York City, toast each other with champagne and offer a kiss at midnight. What traditions can we borrow from other cultures to send positive vibes into 2021?
Cash
To have a year of financial prosperity, put a little cash in your wallet before New Year’s Eve. Also it’s important not to loan any money on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day or start the year with unpaid debts; it sets a precedent for the months ahead.
Chores
According to the “Encyclopedia of Superstitions,” do not clean your house on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. This includes washing clothes or you’re “washing for the dead”— setting into motion that a loved one will die that year. Wash and put away your laundry before New Year’s Eve. If you don’t want to wash away luck in the upcoming year, don’t wash the dishes either. Finally, do not sweep until Jan. 2 or you’re sweeping out the luck. Do not take anything out of your home on New Year’s Day—including garbage—or luck goes out and won’t come back.
Fill Your Cupboards
It’s considered bad luck to begin a new year without food in the cupboards. It should be there before midnight—superstition says if you have food on hand at midnight, you’ll continue to have food throughout the year. While you’re buying extra food, however, do not stock with chicken or lobster because both walk backwards and it’s time to move ahead into the new year. Do not eat lobster on New Year’s Day either. See Lucky Foods below.
Adventure
If you’re like most of us, you’re ready for a little adventure—a small trip to anywhere other than inside your home. Carry an empty suitcase on New Year’s Eve, even for a few minutes, and according to Colombian tradition you’re setting yourself up for new adventures in the year to come.
Colors
Choose the appropriate undergarments for the year you’d like to have—at least that’s true in Brazil and other South and Central American countries. Yellow underwear attracts positive energy and a year of prosperity. Red or pink underwear will bring a year of romance and passion. Blue underwear is said to bring a year of harmony and health. Green underwear is for a year of better luck than the previous year. Wear white underwear for a year of peace, joy and happiness. For professional success wear orange underwear and for inspiration wear purple.
Open the Doors
Right before midnight, open your door and let the old year out and welcome the new one—even if it’s cold outside.
Make Some Noise
I remember as a child grabbing my parents’ pots and pans and banging them on the front porch with a wooden spoon. Of course there were the noisemakers and party horns at parties as an adult. In China, firecrackers are used to rout the forces of darkness. In Italy, it’s church bells that ring and in Sweden they beat drums. No matter what noise you choose to make, scare away the darkness just in time for the new year.
Kissing
A midnight kiss is a symbol of affection and closeness that lasts all year long. According to some, German and English folklore get credit for popularizing the idea that whom you’re with on New Year’s Eve will predict how the new year will go. (Time.com/5480279/why-kiss-new-years-eve)
The Toast
In the United States we’re used to champagne toasts, and that’s common across the world, including France, Germany, Belgium, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Some will put rings in the glasses for extra luck. Other countries have different beverage traditions; in parts of England, they drink wassail, a punch-like drink. Wassail is Gaelic for “good health.” In Holland, toasts are made with hot spiced wine.
Lucky Foods
On New Year’s Eve, have 12 grapes ready and eat one to every strike of the clock, according to Spanish tradition.
Here in the south, we know about the luck of the black eyed peas, which symbolize coins, ushering in financial success. Collard greens on New Year’s Day represent dollars. Also, avoid the fancy shellfish and enjoy a pork dinner as they do in Cuba, Austria, Hungary, Portugal and others; pigs represent prosperity. Mexico, the Netherlands, Greece and others suggest you eat ring-shaped cakes and pastries.
The recommendation is to not mix households this holiday season, so consider doing something fun at home, such as an indoor campout. Build the biggest, neatest fort in the living room, watch some fun movies and enjoy a warm beverage as you await the new year.
You can also write down all the bad things that happened to you in the past year, burn the paper and “let it go,” before you accept the new year. Best to try that one outside and away from especially flammable materials.
Additionally, instead of writing resolutions this year, find a glass jar and decorate it with stickers and other fun craft supplies. This is your “remember it” jar for the next year. Every day write one single good thing that happened that day and place it in the jar—no matter how big or small. Next New Year’s Eve, sit around with your family and reminisce on the good the year brought.