Traditions to bring you luck

We’re so close to the end of 2020—the year that lasted at least a decade. It almost felt surreal to wake up every day and wonder what historic event we were going to live through—the coronavirus pandemic that has caused the death of more than 300,000 Americans, civil unrest and protests, a strange national election that carried on for more than a month past Election Day—this year did not pull any punches.

If you’re like me, you want to welcome in as much good luck as possible when the clock strikes midnight and you wave goodbye to 2020 in the rearview mirror. In the United States, we watch the ball drop at midnight in New York City, toast each other with champagne and offer a kiss at midnight. What traditions can we borrow from other cultures to send positive vibes into 2021?

Cash

To have a year of financial prosperity, put a little cash in your wallet before New Year’s Eve. Also it’s important not to loan any money on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day or start the year with unpaid debts; it sets a precedent for the months ahead.

Chores