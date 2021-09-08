The Harbor residents treated to music

Last week, The Harbor at Renaissance of Greene County held a weeklong music festival to bring some seasonal cheer to its residents. Each day of the festival featured a different local music artist playing outside the nursing home as well as decorations and special food and drinks.

Artists who participated in the festivities included Bill Wellington of the Beverley String Band and Matthew O’Donnell from Charlottesville with some old-style folk music. On Thursday, Aug. 26, local country music star Tommy Wood performed out in front of the building as residents enjoyed ice cream and popsicles to help keep them cool from the afternoon heat. Residents from The Renaissance were bussed to the event from the center down the street, and chairs and fans were set up on the building’s front porch to offer some shade from the summer sun.

“This week, we are celebrating our residents,” said Amanda Gantt, who helped to organize the event. “After these long-time restrictions on their activities, I wanted to give them a sense of some normalcy and a chance to celebrate and enjoy good music and good food. We served root beer floats and funnel cakes and (Friday) we will be having Travis Elliot, another local from Charlottesville, and we will have chili dogs and fries.”