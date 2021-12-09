Teen Maker Market at Monroe Saturday

In addition to the student craft booths, there will be a table for patrons to create fleece dog or cat toys to donate to the SPCA as well as a “Make and Take—Gnome for the Holidays” ornament table where shoppers will take home an ornament craft kit in exchange for their SPCA donation. Student registration fees and proceeds from items donated to the event’s silent auction will also go to the Greene County SPCA.

Talbert hopes to make the Maker Market a recurring event throughout the year, with a different Greene County charity receiving donations from each market.

“It’s been really cool to see what the kids sign up for, for their booth,” she said. “Little did I know there are five booths of crocheters or knitters. Some of them had come in for us to work on their websites and I told them … a couple of days a month after school we (could) have a crochet circle where you just bring your stuff, I’ll make hot chocolate or tea and we can sit around and just crochet and talk—and their eyes lit up.”

Talbert hopes to begin offering her crochet circle after the first of the year, and is already running a fiber arts club once a month after school.