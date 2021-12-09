Teen Maker Market at Monroe Saturday

Greene County Public Schools presents a new opportunity for students interested in developing their entrepreneurial skills this Saturday (Dec. 11) at William Monroe High School. Beginning at 9 a.m. in the school’s cafeteria, the division’s first-ever Teen Maker Market will feature homemade items from students in grades 8-12, with a portion of proceeds to be donated to the county animal shelter.
“Over the last couple of years we’ve done ‘Lunch & Learn’ events where kids are able to sign up, and a lot of times those are craft events,” said WMHS Librarian Leah Talbert, who spearheaded the market idea. “Last year with COVID, we kind of switched gears and started doing ‘Make & Take’ kits where the kids would just pick up kits to take home and they’re really popular, so that had me thinking it would be really cool to have a craft fair for our kids—especially once I learned how many of our kids actually already have their own little businesses.”
According to Talbert, many of the middle and high school students who expressed interest in the event already had their own websites or Etsy shops and several were already selling through farmers markets during the summer months.
“My own daughter did some farmers markets this summer and I really saw all of the life skills that she got from doing it,” Talbert said. “People skills and money and budgeting—all of those things. I just really wanted to offer this Teen Maker Market to our middle- and high-schoolers.”
Talbert created a sign-up sheet and quickly assembled more than two dozen booths with a variety of handcrafted items. FCCLA and HOSA clubs from the Technical Education Center also signed up to run booths raising money for their clubs, and several students partnered up to create group booths.
“Co-presidents Eliah Dojack and Spencer Breeding agreed to sign (FCCLA) up for the Teen Maker Market,” said Culinary Arts teacher Kate Gozzard. “They are selling our Christmas cookie decorating kits, Reindeer Food and ranch dressing mix (very popular). We are very excited to be there and all of our proceeds will fund our students getting to the State Leadership Conference where (they) will compete.”
In the past few weeks, Talbert has been helping the students prepare for the market.
“I offered a session in the library if they wanted to learn how to make an online business card and we talked about setting up a Venmo account or how to advertise on social media … and I had several kids that took advantage of that,” Talbert said. “I have just been blown away; right now, if everything holds out, we have 27 booths of crafts and it’s everything from cards, crochet, jewelry, soap-making, baked goods, ornaments—it’s just a wide variety of things and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
In addition to the student craft booths, there will be a table for patrons to create fleece dog or cat toys to donate to the SPCA as well as a “Make and Take—Gnome for the Holidays” ornament table where shoppers will take home an ornament craft kit in exchange for their SPCA donation. Student registration fees and proceeds from items donated to the event’s silent auction will also go to the Greene County SPCA.
Talbert hopes to make the Maker Market a recurring event throughout the year, with a different Greene County charity receiving donations from each market.
“It’s been really cool to see what the kids sign up for, for their booth,” she said. “Little did I know there are five booths of crocheters or knitters. Some of them had come in for us to work on their websites and I told them … a couple of days a month after school we (could) have a crochet circle where you just bring your stuff, I’ll make hot chocolate or tea and we can sit around and just crochet and talk—and their eyes lit up.”
Talbert hopes to begin offering her crochet circle after the first of the year, and is already running a fiber arts club once a month after school.
“It’s such a wonderful skill, such a calming activity,” she said. “When COVID hit, (my daughter) needed something as a coping mechanism to calm her down, and that was what she found. Crochet came out of COVID for my daughter, so I’m super excited about that.”