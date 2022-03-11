New Miss Greene Pageant court crowned for 2022

The tulle was twirling, hair was curling and the scent of many cans of hairspray wafted down the halls on Saturday as the contestants for the annual Miss Greene Pageant prepared to strut their stuff in the Performing Arts Center at William Monroe High School. Thirty-eight young ladies and eight boys competed in eight age categories for the coveted crown in this event benefiting the Greene County Lions Club.

“One hundred percent of the funds which are raised for today’s pageant … are used for the benefit of the citizens of this county,” said Lions Club President George Long before the pageant. “Some of the programs sponsored by our club are sight screening for adults and children, providing scholarships for students and assisting in obtaining hearing aids and eyeglasses. The Lions Club also provides food baskets at Christmas and to the local food bank.”

Pageant director Stephanie Dowell orchestrated the full-day event, which kicked off at 2 p.m. with the brand-new “Tiny Miss” and “Tiny Mister” Greene categories. Former title holder Brandilynne Barber (Miss Greene 2014) volunteered her time to help with photography, and a former Miss Virginia was one of the judges for the Tiny, Petite and Pre-teen categories.

“I’m in college for dental hygiene, so right now I’m a dental assistant at an office in Charlottesville and I do photography on the side to help with tuition,” Barber said. Since Dowell is her aunt, she jumped at the chance to volunteer her time to give back to the pageant that meant so much to her as a teenager. She also had four nieces competing in the day’s events.

The 10 Tiny Miss contestants were in the four- to five-year-old category, which was added this year due to popular demand. The first-ever Tiny Miss Greene, Hallie Shifflett, is five years old and in kindergarten at Ruckersville Elementary School (RES). The adorable blonde-haired, blue-eyed cutie is the daughter of Tyler and Sarah Shifflett of Ruckersville and she enjoys STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) along with soccer, cheerleading, basketball, playing with Barbies and playing with her three siblings. Her future goals include becoming a teacher, helping kids and going to the moon.

In the Tiny Mister category were four smart young lads showing off their best formal wear. Winner Adrian Mapanoo, son of Joel and Chelsea Mapanoo of Ruckersville, is a five-year-old in kindergarten at Nathanael Greene Primary School. His favorite subject in school is PE and he enjoys running, dinosaurs and soccer. He also uses his own tool set to help fix things around the house. His favorite food is tacos and he likes the color blue.

The 2020 pageant took place just days before the shuttering of schools and businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the winners ended up holding their titles for two years due to the event’s cancelation last year.

“I signed up to do it for one year,” said Miss Greene 2020 Ashlea Leach, who was helping announce the entrants for this year’s contest. “I kind of—at the time—did have everything planned out to have my title and do the Dogwood Festival and then I was going to leave and join the military. I did join the military halfway through my title and now I’m back here to do Miss Greene. … It’s exciting because someone else will get to experience Dogwood Week; they will get the experience the full journey of it—getting to go and donate things and help out with the community.”

Little Miss Greene Sofie Street is the seven-year-old daughter of Matthew and Jenny Street of Ruckersville and is in first grade at RES. She likes math, reading, watching TV, soccer and laughing with her friends. Her future goal is to be a singer and to help people when they are sad and she likes chicken and the color teal.

Parents Krystal and Jason Lauer have been attending Miss Greene pageants for several years now. Their eldest son, Kennon Lauer, was crowned Little Mister Greene in 2019 and their middle son, Kayden Lauer, was Little Mister Greene for 2020-21. So it should come as no surprise that the youngest Lauer boy quickly won over the crowd—and the judges—with his winning smile, winks to the judges and other poses. Karter Lauer, 6, was crowned by his brother and gave Dowell a big hug on stage after the competition.

Petite Miss Kylah Morris, daughter of Jeff and Kelly Morris of Ruckersville, is nine and in third grade at RES. Her favorite subject is art, she loves gymnastics and is double-jointed at the elbows. She wants to be a veterinarian and loves spaghetti and meatballs and the color purple. When asked what she planned to do to celebrate her win, she turned to mom to inquire if she’s allowed to throw a party. She also commented that the trophy is so big they will need to build another shelf to keep it on. This is her fourth pageant.

After a short break, the pageant continued with the crowning of Pre-Teen Miss (Lacie Morris, daughter of Darrell Morris and Meghann Gregory of Ruckersville) and Junior Miss (McKenna Branham, daughter of James and Jennifer Branham of Ruckersville) before the four ladies competing for the top spot took the stage. The Miss category includes an on-stage interview.

When asked what she likes to do for community service, 20-year-old DeAnna Roach—daughter of David and Donna Roach of Stanardsville—spoke to one of her favorite childhood activities.

“One of my favorite memories as a child was making turkey dinners with my granddaddy and great-granddaddy and bringing them out to all those families in need at Thanksgiving,” she said.

Jessica Welichko, a 17-year-old senior at William Monroe High School, was rocking a glitter-encrusted blood glucose monitor and insulin pump with her strapless gown. When asked about her community service experience, she said she had founded a Type 1 Diabetes support group for children in Greene County. Welichko was crowned Miss Congeniality at the conclusion of the event.

Roach, who graduated from United Christian Academy in 2019 and is currently studying education administration at the University of Arizona with intentions of opening her own childcare business, had never competed in a pageant until this year.

“About four years ago my mom passed away, and that year she really wanted me to do the Miss Greene pageant—I always said no,” she said. “Now I feel like I owed it to her to finish it and I did—and I actually won! So I’m dedicating this pageant to my mom.”

After a tearful crowning, Roach said she intends to return the scholarship money to the Lions Club because her education has already been paid for.

“(Winning) means the world to me,” she said. “I’m not one to have a lot of confidence or think I’m beautiful and I’ve had some great friends and support system that have really made me feel that way. Winning this pageant just reassures me that it doesn’t matter what you think you look like; you are actually beautiful.”

In a stunning red silk dress, Roach said the visible tattoo over her heart is of her mom’s last recorded heartbeat and reminds her of why she’s here today. As for what she planned to do to celebrate, she was looking forward first to getting out of her six-inch heels and second to a nice dinner out with family. She was also competing with a slow-pitch travel softball team in a tournament the next day.

“That’s the real me,” she said.

The pageant garnered more than $9,400 between ad revenues, entry fees, program book sales, raffled items and donations. After expenses, this comes to more than $5,000 in funding for the Lions Club events this year.

“We would like to thank Better Living Inc. for their generosity and support for donating the trophies,” Dowell said after the event. “Also Lisa Norcross with Harris Teeter at Hollymead Town Center for designing and graciously donating all of the beautiful floral bouquets; Brandilynne Barber Photography for volunteering her time and talent and photographing our pageant. Thank you to all the wonderful judges for volunteering their time as well and thank you to Lydia Mountain, Reflections Prom & Pageant, Bavarian Chef and Amanda Causey for donating items to the raffle.”

If any parents are looking for photos of the event, please check the online gallery or contact us at news@greene-news.com as not all photos could fit in this week's newspaper.

