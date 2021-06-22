Get ready for the fireworks!

Red, White, Blue ’n Greene returns to Stanardsville
The bands are rehearsing, the marchers are marching and Stanardsville is stocking up on fireworks—the annual Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene (RWBnG) Independence Day Celebration is coming back this year bigger and better than ever.
On Sunday, July 4, the town of Stanardsville and the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC) will hold their traditional parade down Main Street starting at 5 p.m. Roads will be shut down at 4:30 p.m. to facilitate the parade, and attendees are invited to bring bells, whistles and American flags to cheer on Grand Marshall Bishop Michael Jackson along with first responders, veterans, teachers, community groups and local businesses as they pass by on the streets of the town.
“We are excited to welcome guests back to the Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene,” said Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe. “As a nation and as a community we have been through the wringer in the last year. It feels good to be moving toward normalcy and to be coming together again as a community.”
After the parade, guests are invited to continue the celebration at Morris Field, at 13510 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville. The site of the annual Livestock Show, the field is located across U.S. Route 33 from Ruckersville Elementary School and parking is ample and free. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, live music from Lydia Station and Groove Train, bounce houses, face painting, games and rides on the Stanardsville Express barrel train from 6-9 p.m. The night will conclude with the Capitol Sheds community fireworks display.
“Thanks to the generosity of M&M Salvage and Capitol Sheds—who puts on the community fireworks display perennially—we are looking at, weather permitting, the largest fireworks show we’ve ever done,” said SIDC Chair Michael Payne. “It’s been awhile since we’ve been able to come together as friends and neighbors, and we’re hoping that folks will come out and do just that this year.”
Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 regulations making large gatherings impossible.
In 2019, the event was canceled when torrential rain and lightning made it unsafe to continue. Regrettably, the event had already been set up and parade was underway before the storm hit, and much of the equipment was lost or damaged. Bishop Jackson was supposed to be honored as Grand Marshall in that year’s event, and so was invited back to lead the parade in 2021.
“Unfortunately it was necessary that we had to cancel, and no one was more broken-hearted about that than the members of our team,” Payne said. “But we are chomping at the bit to make this year’s event special … we are excited and feel that we can safely bring people back together to have a touch of pre-COVID life.”
Due to recent changes in CDC guidance about mask-wearing at outdoor events, masks will not be required at this event. However, hand sanitizing stations and other precautions will be in place and the latest updates and guidance will be available on Facebook @RWBnG.
“Never before has a sense of normalcy, of community and of our shared American ‘melting pot’ identity been needed as badly as it is today,” Payne said. “This event truly reflects the very best of who we are as a united people, as a community and as a nation.”
Admission to the parade and Morris Field event are both free, thanks to the generous support of M&M Salvage, Capitol Sheds and the Morris family. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will be on sale in the information tent during the event, with all proceeds going to support the SIDC in funding future events.
Spaces are still open for those wishing to enter a float in the parade or participate as a vendor. Contact thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com or Facebook @RWBnG by Friday, June 25. Volunteers are also still needed for this and other events throughout the year.
“We’ve got a phenomenal group of volunteers,” Payne said. “If you want to get involved with a great group of folks who really care about the community—and who quite possibly are just the most wonderful group of Muppets, misfits and pirates you should ever want to meet—then this is the group for you.”
As for the possibility of rain, Payne asks everyone to do the opposite of a rain dance in the week leading up to the big event.
“We want people dancing in the street, but particularly if it’s an anti-rain dance—we absolutely want that,” he laughed.
“We want to encourage folks, if they’re a first responder or mandatory employee … if they’ve got a reason to celebrate the end of the darkness and the beginning of coming to some light, we want them to come out and celebrate,” Payne continued. “Enjoy some good food, enjoy good music and then brace yourselves for the show!”
For the most up-to-date information, visit Facebook.com/RWBnG.