Get ready for the fireworks!

“Thanks to the generosity of M&M Salvage and Capitol Sheds—who puts on the community fireworks display perennially—we are looking at, weather permitting, the largest fireworks show we’ve ever done,” said SIDC Chair Michael Payne. “It’s been awhile since we’ve been able to come together as friends and neighbors, and we’re hoping that folks will come out and do just that this year.”

Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 regulations making large gatherings impossible.

In 2019, the event was canceled when torrential rain and lightning made it unsafe to continue. Regrettably, the event had already been set up and parade was underway before the storm hit, and much of the equipment was lost or damaged. Bishop Jackson was supposed to be honored as Grand Marshall in that year’s event, and so was invited back to lead the parade in 2021.

“Unfortunately it was necessary that we had to cancel, and no one was more broken-hearted about that than the members of our team,” Payne said. “But we are chomping at the bit to make this year’s event special … we are excited and feel that we can safely bring people back together to have a touch of pre-COVID life.”