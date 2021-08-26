Enjoy movies under the stars in Greene

Maybe you grew up going to the local drive-in to see movies with friends. Maybe you’re tired of local movie theaters changing tactics on COVID-19 mitigation strategies from week to week, or tired of sitting in front of your own TV set every night. Maybe you just need an excuse to get the kids out of the house and get a little fresh air. Either way, Greene County Parks and Recreation department’s got you covered.
Starting this week, Greene County Community Park will be hosting outdoor movie nights with three evenings of free family fun.
“We’ve been able to connect with the community and get some input on programs or activities that they’d like to see,” said Parks and Rec Director Justin Bullock, who took over the role this year. “There’s definitely an interest in programs that are utilizing the park and our amenities here, opportunities for folks and families to get outside and to enjoy company with one another and just the desire for special events. So we thought it’d be cool to bring the idea of providing family movies where the community could come and gather, be able to interact with each other, remain safe during this pandemic that we’re dealing with and just be able to enjoy themselves and have a fun night out.”
Friday, Aug. 27, will feature “Onward” on an inflatable big screen at the soccer field near the Parks & Rec office in the park. Friday, Sept. 10, will be the 2019 live-action rendition of “Aladdin,” and on Saturday, Oct. 30, Parks & Rec is partnering with the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee to show “Hocus Pocus” at the Greene Commons event stage as part of the annual Haunted Tours of Stanardsville Halloween festivities.
“We have made the investment in an inflatable screen and we have the equipment necessary to be able to feature films,” Bullock said. “This is something that we look forward to being able to do throughout the year at different events and activities.”
The plot of the 2020 Disney Pixar film “Onward” follows two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left in the world in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. “Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries,” according to imdb.com. “When the boys’ fearless mom, Laurel, realizes that her sons are missing, she teams up with the legendary winged-lion-scorpion former warrior—The Manticore—and heads off to find them.”
The 2019 live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin” features Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. In a change of pace from the original 1992 animated classic, Princess Jasmine has a stronger, more pivotal role and her own song about self-empowerment and Smith’s Genie adds his own unique hip-hop rapping flair to the role originally played by the late Robin Williams.
“Hocus Pocus” is a cult Halloween classic from 1993 which tells the story of teenager Max Dennison, who moves to Salem, Mass., shortly before Halloween. While laughing at the town’s historical superstitions about witches, Dennison accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the town. With the help of a magical cat named Salem, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal before daybreak.
Thanks to the generous support of LevelUp Physical Therapy, Anytime Fitness, Josh Griffith with Farmers Insurance, Sunbelt Rentals and the Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene volunteer organization, all three movie events will be free and open to the public. Gates open at 7 p.m. for each showing and the movie starts at sunset. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show, and concessions will be available for purchase from Just Dogs & Catering food truck as well as traditional popcorn and candy items.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to bring families together … showcase our park and provide a wonderful opportunity for a unique entertainment experience,” Bullock said.
Parks & Rec is continuing to solicit volunteer support for these events. Any interested parties should contact the office at (434) 422-6059 or parksandrecreation@gcva.us. Greene County Community Park is located at 512 Jeri Allen Way in Ruckersville.