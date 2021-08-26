Enjoy movies under the stars in Greene

Maybe you grew up going to the local drive-in to see movies with friends. Maybe you’re tired of local movie theaters changing tactics on COVID-19 mitigation strategies from week to week, or tired of sitting in front of your own TV set every night. Maybe you just need an excuse to get the kids out of the house and get a little fresh air. Either way, Greene County Parks and Recreation department’s got you covered.

“We’ve been able to connect with the community and get some input on programs or activities that they’d like to see,” said Parks and Rec Director Justin Bullock, who took over the role this year. “There’s definitely an interest in programs that are utilizing the park and our amenities here, opportunities for folks and families to get outside and to enjoy company with one another and just the desire for special events. So we thought it’d be cool to bring the idea of providing family movies where the community could come and gather, be able to interact with each other, remain safe during this pandemic that we’re dealing with and just be able to enjoy themselves and have a fun night out.”