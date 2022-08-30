Clay festival returns

The Virginia Clay Festival has been a yearly tradition in the town of Stanardsville since 2015 (minus one year off due to the global pandemic). The event brings in talented clay artists from all over the commonwealth for a weekend of demonstrations, live music, food trucks and plenty of pieces to buy.

Roughly 35 artists from Greene County and beyond will be present at the event put on by Noon Whistle Pottery and the Greene County tourism department.

“All of the artists who participate also demonstrate their craft,” said Holly Horan of Noon Whistle Pottery, the host of the event. “It’s not only fun to see the artwork that artists make and have the chance to purchase it, but it’s also wonderful to see them actually creating.”

Additionally, the event helps bring tourism to Greene and helps support the arts.

“Every horizontal surface in our studio, including the kiln, is occupied by pottery in every stage of production as we prepare for the Virginia Clay Festival,” noted Blue Ridge Pottery. “This year, we have been making lots of lower price items for our Festival customers. We will display a few of our larger pieces and customers can find a much larger selection at our shop only four miles away.

“We now have many folks coming from surrounding States as well as many from northern Virginia and Tidewater. Everything from accommodation, restaurants, retail and potteries have our business increase substantially throughout the Festival weekend. Many thanks to the Economic Development folks for their encouragement, and many hours of hard work to make this happen,” they added.

Before owning their own shop, Horan and Pluta made their living traveling to different shows and decided to start their own after a successful show in Texas a few years ago.

The event has taken place every September for the past seven years, with one year off due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020. Horan and John Pluta of Noon Whistle noted how busy the event was when it returned last year and how excited both artists and patrons were to be back.

“The Virginia Clay Festival is my favorite show, from having the best potters in Virginia, the setup and the behind the scene staff, the whole experience is a joy,” said Steve Palmer of Steve Plamer Ceramics. “Also, not to forget the patrons, a huge thank you to them. They make it all worthwhile.”

The Virginia Clay Festival will take place September 17 and 18 at William Monroe High School (254 Monroe Drive) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission and parking for the event is free. For more information, including a full schedule of demonstrations, go to virginiaclayfestival.com.