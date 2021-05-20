MINIMUM HOUSING REQUIREMENTS: 4' x 6' x-pen. Indoors only. ADOPTION INFORMATION: The adoption fee is $180. for each bunny...bonded pairs... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MINIMUM HOUSING REQUIREMENTS: 4' x 6' x-pen. Indoors only. ADOPTION INFORMATION: The adoption fee is $180. for each bunny...bonded pairs... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Richard Murray "Trey" Coe faces charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa opened two local stores this past week, and German supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl are scheduled to open locations in Albemarle County by the end of the summer.
The train eventually resumed its service, and police said an investigation is ongoing.
“It’s a mixed bag. I love this place very much but it was an incredible opportunity when they first approached me about it in January.”
Defamation is among ex-employee's claims
“It's going to take a while to get caught back up before things get to normal.”
Last month, a judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit upheld a 2019 decision ruling that two Greene County men are personally liable regarding actions taken by a homeowner’s association in Greene.
Judge Dale Durrer ruled April 23 that evidence from this case shows that probable cause exists that allegedly shows Mayor Gary Lowe and Matthew Brown "violated several Virginia penal statutes, including, without limitation, obtaining money by false pretenses, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering."
Six homeowners testified in August 2019 that when they asked how they could serve on the Dogwood Valley Citizen's Association, both Brown and Lowe “attempted to sell DVCA board memberships for $5,000 and the DVCA for $300,000,” according to court records.
UPDATE: Albemarle Police announced late Wednesday that they had found the body of Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County. Hernandez was…
Despite the dreary weather, the air contained a palpable degree of celebration and joy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.