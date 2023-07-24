To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Improvements in communication could energize your intentions. Invent possibilities and inspiration. Collaborate on something fun. Partnership elevates you both.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Get your heart pumping. Demand for your work is high. What you're learning energizes you. Discuss tricks, techniques and logistics. Find hidden efficiencies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy familiar company. Get creative with diversions, artistry and passions. Beauty inspires your spirit. Heed wisdom from youth. Play and have fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Family holds your attention. Provide open ears, eyes and heart. Adapt your spaces to nurture mind, body and spirit. Get creative with color and flavor.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Immerse yourself in a writing project. You're especially brilliant and creative. Express your heart and ideas. Apply persuasive charms for a good cause.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Find a lucrative market niche. Extra profits are available. Energize your lucrative actions. Haul in an abundant harvest with help from your team.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Accomplish personal goals, step by step. Your passion grows as you practice. Keep fulfilling your word. Make promises that challenge you to grow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 6 — Keep a low profile. Peaceful privacy leads to productivity. Consider current circumstances from a higher perspective. Imaginative ideas inspire plans. Write your thoughts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. There's plenty to catch up on. Listening is your superpower. Help propel a community effort for powerful benefit. Enthusiasm is contagious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Imagine exciting career possibilities. Put your creativity, talents and passion to work. Discuss opportunities with trusted allies and advisors.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Imagine a dreamy adventure. Discover hidden beauty, either in your own backyard or far away. Make a delightful long-distance connection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Keep communication channels open. Collaborate with your partner to generate resources. A coordinated push now can gain valuable momentum. Contribute to grow family finances.

