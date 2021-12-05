Youngkin eyes slashing regulations

Youngkin said his transition team is “running hard” to get ready. He and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam first met at the executive mansion two days after the election to discuss the transfer of power.

On the campaign trail, Youngkin pitched himself as a job creator and said he would bring a new perspective to the governor’s post as someone who just left the business world for politics.

Youngkin spent 25 years of his career at the private equity firm the Carlyle Group and eventually became one its two CEOs. He stepped down from that role in September 2020.

Virginia has a top ranking from CNBC for its business climate but Youngkin described the state as being “on the defense” in trying to compete for new business investment with neighboring states.

“My day-one game plan focuses on the elements that we need to put together to win. We are no longer going to lose in the competition for jobs,” Youngkin told the business leaders.

The first part of that plan, Youngkin said, is education — also a frequent talking point on the campaign trail.