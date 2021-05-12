WTJU wins National Endowment for the Arts grant; other locals honored

Radio station WTJU 91.1 FM has been awarded a $20,000 Arts Education grant to support development of an online jazz history curriculum based on its “Jazz at 100” radio series.

“Jazz at 100,” hosted by Rus Perry, explores the history of recorded jazz over the course of 100 episodes. The grant-winning project will adapt the research and audio recordings for “Jazz at 100” into an online curriculum designed primarily for high school and first-year college students.

“While many other resources exist for jazz history and online videos of jazz recordings proliferate, there is no freely available, comprehensive, online jazz history course specifically designed to meet the educational needs of America’s schools,” Nathan Moore, WTJU’s general manager, said in a statement. “We’re going to design this to be far more interesting and creative than a typical textbook with companion recordings.”

WTJU’s curriculum is among more than 1,100 projects across the country to receive almost $27 million during the second round of Grants for Arts Projects funding for the fiscal 2021 year.

Other local recipients include Victory Hall Opera, which was awarded $16,000, and Light House Studio, which will receive $10,000.