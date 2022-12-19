 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Worn out from all the election stress

  • 0

Misery loves company, so I am seeking some companionship. I recently got over a bad case of PMTESDS, and am now suffering from a mild case of PMTESDS (yes, they are different) and know I am about to contract a bad case of PGESDS. Malcolm Gladwell may now name me the next outlier.

So what are these ailments I am suffering from? Well, I just got over a bad case of Pre Mid Term Election Stress Disorder Syndrome, and am now suffering from a mild case of Post Mid Term Election Stress Disorder Syndrome. The worst is yet to come as I know I am about to contract a bad case of Pre General Election Stress Disorder Syndrome, and am not sure I will survive; continuing to watch the news that is!

Is it just me, or are others feeling the same stress from relentless negativity projected in our direction? I seriously don’t think I will be able to (or want to) watch the political “debate” about to take place over the next few years, and am wondering if there is a place where I can just watch the “news”, and be able to filter out all the political c_ _ p? Is the political process destined to be like this for the foreseeable future, or even worse, forever? I mean I know there have always been disagreement in politics, (that being one of its greatest attributes) but does it have to be so disagreeable? Is politics just a mirror of society in general, meaning people as a whole have lost the ability to be civil to one another?

People are also reading…

I don’t think so, or I certainly hope not! If we as a society still have the ability to be nice to each other even when we disagree, why can’t politicians do it?

I know I have asked a lot of questions in this letter, and I am sorry to say I don’t have the cures or answers in many cases. I am not a doctor or psychiatrist, so cannot help you if you are suffering from the above ailments, but I can self-diagnose and make an attempt to help myself by tuning out of the mainstream media’s attempt to fan the flames. And as always I can (and will) change the subject to something less controversial (say like religion) when the conversation heads down the proverbial political road.

Here’s to a cure!

Grant Christie

Rapidan

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle parents settle with state over mask mandate lawsuit

Albemarle parents settle with state over mask mandate lawsuit

“This settlement is a major step toward righting a wrong,” Seaman said. “The Youngkin administration tried to block the schoolhouse door to students with cancer, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other serious health issues who needed peer masking in order to safely attend school in person.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert