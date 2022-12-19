Worn out from all the election stress

Misery loves company, so I am seeking some companionship. I recently got over a bad case of PMTESDS, and am now suffering from a mild case of PMTESDS (yes, they are different) and know I am about to contract a bad case of PGESDS. Malcolm Gladwell may now name me the next outlier.

So what are these ailments I am suffering from? Well, I just got over a bad case of Pre Mid Term Election Stress Disorder Syndrome, and am now suffering from a mild case of Post Mid Term Election Stress Disorder Syndrome. The worst is yet to come as I know I am about to contract a bad case of Pre General Election Stress Disorder Syndrome, and am not sure I will survive; continuing to watch the news that is!

Is it just me, or are others feeling the same stress from relentless negativity projected in our direction? I seriously don’t think I will be able to (or want to) watch the political “debate” about to take place over the next few years, and am wondering if there is a place where I can just watch the “news”, and be able to filter out all the political c_ _ p? Is the political process destined to be like this for the foreseeable future, or even worse, forever? I mean I know there have always been disagreement in politics, (that being one of its greatest attributes) but does it have to be so disagreeable? Is politics just a mirror of society in general, meaning people as a whole have lost the ability to be civil to one another?

I don’t think so, or I certainly hope not! If we as a society still have the ability to be nice to each other even when we disagree, why can’t politicians do it?

I know I have asked a lot of questions in this letter, and I am sorry to say I don’t have the cures or answers in many cases. I am not a doctor or psychiatrist, so cannot help you if you are suffering from the above ailments, but I can self-diagnose and make an attempt to help myself by tuning out of the mainstream media’s attempt to fan the flames. And as always I can (and will) change the subject to something less controversial (say like religion) when the conversation heads down the proverbial political road.

Here’s to a cure!

Grant Christie

Rapidan