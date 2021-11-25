Woodberry Forest's Tank Yaghoubi commits to William & Mary baseball program

Last summer, Yaghoubi raised some eyebrows in front of college coaches with standout performances at several showcases and was named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American.

“The coaches liked my desire to win games, how I am a good teammate and leader, my speed and abilities in the batter’s box and mound from the left side,” Yaghoubi said. “On the mound, I’ve got that bulldog mentality and out in the outfield is the no-fly zone. The outfield is my domain. Nothing falls. My mindset and work ethic separates me from other players, which got the attention of the coaches.”

Yaghoubi visited with William & Mary coach Mike McRae and his staff and formed an instant connection. He liked how the program was steeped in tradition and wasn’t afraid to challenge their players by scheduling games against powerhouse programs in the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Big 12.

Off the field, Yaghoubi enjoyed the one-on-one interactions with McRae.

“What separated William & Mary from the others on my list is that the coaching staff showed that they cared,” Yaghoubi said. “Coach McRae played a huge role in this decision because he was very approachable and easy to talk to. He flooded me with questions to get to know me as a person and asked me about my hardships. The conversations we had did not compare with the others."