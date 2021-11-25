Woodberry Forest's Tank Yaghoubi commits to William & Mary baseball program

Vincent Yaghoubi earned the nickname “Tank” from his father after he spent an afternoon running over opposing players as a five-year old playing Pop Warner football.
The Woodberry Forest senior invokes that same mentality on the baseball diamond and the classroom. Yaghoubi will take that tenacity to Williamsburg next season after committing to play baseball at the College of William & Mary.
“I always looked for a place that offers both great athletics, and, more importantly, challenging academic work,” Yaghoubi said. “I wanted to be surrounded by people that want to succeed. The community at William & Mary is so welcoming and I got that impression through my phone calls with Coach [Mike] McRae and several students that attend there now. Athletically, William & Mary plays great competition and has amazing facilities for athletes to grow and develop.”
Yaghobi has been a four-sport standout for Woodberry Forest throughout his high school career. He was an all-Prep League and all-state performer for the Tigers as a wrestler and indoor track athlete. In addition, he ranked among the Woodberry Forest team leaders in rushing this fall.
But his first love has always been baseball.
Yaghoubi was named team captain after his freshman season and has excelled in the leadership role for Woodberry Forest over the past three years. He hit .355 with a pair of home runs as an outfielder and pitcher for the Tigers last season to garner team Most Valuable Player honors as well as a second team all-state nod.
Last summer, Yaghoubi raised some eyebrows in front of college coaches with standout performances at several showcases and was named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American.
“The coaches liked my desire to win games, how I am a good teammate and leader, my speed and abilities in the batter’s box and mound from the left side,” Yaghoubi said. “On the mound, I’ve got that bulldog mentality and out in the outfield is the no-fly zone. The outfield is my domain. Nothing falls. My mindset and work ethic separates me from other players, which got the attention of the coaches.”
Yaghoubi visited with William & Mary coach Mike McRae and his staff and formed an instant connection. He liked how the program was steeped in tradition and wasn’t afraid to challenge their players by scheduling games against powerhouse programs in the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Big 12.
Off the field, Yaghoubi enjoyed the one-on-one interactions with McRae.
“What separated William & Mary from the others on my list is that the coaching staff showed that they cared,” Yaghoubi said. “Coach McRae played a huge role in this decision because he was very approachable and easy to talk to. He flooded me with questions to get to know me as a person and asked me about my hardships. The conversations we had did not compare with the others."
After meeting with the coaches, Yaghoubi spoke with several Woodberry Forest alums that had gone to William & Mary. Those conversations helped seal the deal for Yaghoubi.
“I truly believe that William & Mary was the perfect place for me to strive academically and athletically,” he said. “I saw it as my future home. I love how the program prides itself on academic excellence and making sure their players maintain the demand from the classroom. When I committed, other William & Mary commits, from both men and women’s sports, instantly welcomed me to the family. It was great to already feel the sense of community among the athletes.”
Yaghoubi plans to play outfield, while also logging some innings on the hill for the Tribe.
“Being a left-handed pitcher with a five-pitch sequence helps a lot and with guidance from the staff at William & Mary, my arsenal will only more efficient and cleaner,” he said. "I am using this time in the winter and spring to fully prepare for when I step foot on campus. I expect myself to produce and make a big impact in the fall of 2022.”
Academically, Yaghoubi plans to choose a pre-med major with hopes of pursuing a career as an orthopedic surgeon.
“I feel William & Mary can help me achieve my dream,” he said.