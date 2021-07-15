Wonton
The shyest of this group has come out of her shell and blossomed into an affectionate sweetheart! She is beautiful... View on PetFinder
The sale follows the June Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from the mall's owner, the Washington Prime Group Inc.
The crew had some difficulties removing the statue from the base because of a structural issue. The whole removal process took about an hour and a half.
The statue will be stored until officials find a suitable place for it.
State GOP Chairman Rich Anderson sent a letter Thursday to UVa President Jim Ryan that pointed to social media posts by Sabato that he claimed violated the nonpartisan nature of the Center for Politics.
“Taking down these statues is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America grapple with its sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain.”
“Adding Critical Race Theory to our curricula has not occurred, nor are there any plans to do so. Reports to the contrary are false.”
WATCH NOW: UVa removes George Rogers Clark statue, a step in the right direction, say Native Americans, others
Erected in 1921, the statue depicts Clark on a horse, attacking a Native American family while backed by three frontiersmen wielding rifle, pistol and powder.
“After petitioning for this statue to come down over five years ago, I still believe that they all must come down.”
The fact that parents might not be notified if their child wants to transition or identify by a different gender than they were assigned at birth while at school worried some community members who spoke Thursday.
The city has been working toward the removal of the bronze statues for years.