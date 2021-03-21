Women's lacrosse earns split with Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (7-2, 3-2 ACC) picked up a 14-11 win over No. 10 Duke (6-3, 2-3) on Sunday to split the two-game weekend.
UVa’s defense came up big in the game, led by redshirt senior goalkeeper Charlie Campbell’s season-high 13 saves. Graduate student Meredith Chapman had four ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Senior Taylor Regan paced the offense with a career-high four goals. Juniors Lillie Kloak and Ashlyn McGovern each had two goals and an assist.
Virginia finished with 12 turnovers to 16 for the Blue Devils. Duke had the edge in shots (34-21), draw controls (17-9) and ground balls (15-11).
“Charlie Campbell in goal had a great game from the very first shot straight through to the end,” said Virginia head coach Julie Myers. What was most exciting was we had a big second half. It had been a while since we had played strong in the second half and to score 10 goals to come up with this win is huge.”
Women’s tennis trips up Georgia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (11-2, 7-1 ACC) closed out its weekend with a 5-2 win against No. 8 Georgia Tech (6-12, 0-8) on Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
This was the 100th career victory for head coach Sara O’Leary and the seventh-straight win for the Cavaliers.
Junior Amber O’Dell clinched the victory with a win on court six.
Softball strikes early to top NC State
CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Cavaliers took advantage of a pair of miscues in the first inning and made the early lead stand on Sunday as Virginia (8-14, 4-12 ACC) took a 2-0 victory over NC State (13-8, 9-8) in game three of the weekend series at Palmer Park.
Molly Grube picked up the win as she struck out a season-high six batters and allowed only two hits through 5.1 innings of work. Grube (1-1) walked six in the outing, but kept the Wolfpack off balance and the defense delivered as Virginia stranded eight NC State runners in the outing.
Virginia scored its two runs in the first inning, taking advantage of fielding errors on back-to-back batters to get the inning started.
After reaching on an error, Katie Goldberg went from first to third when Emma McBride lay down a sac bunt that died in front of the plate. The NC State pitcher fielded the ball, but the throw was off to allow McBride to reach and Goldberg to advance to third. A double steal scored the first run and left McBride at second who would then score two batters later when Abby Weaver singled to shallow center.
Field hockey repels James Madison
CHARLOTTESVILLE – The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team (5-9) picked up a 5-2 victory against James Madison (1-1) in both teams’ lone non-conference game of the 2020-21 season on Sunday at Turf Field in Charlottesville.
Virginia built up a 4-0 advantage midway through the third quarter. After James Madison scored back-to-back goals early in the fourth quarter, UVa regained its momentum with the second goal of the day by sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci.
Junior back Amber Ezechiels had a goal and two assists. Ezechiels now has 12 points with three goals and six assists.