Women's lacrosse earns split with Duke

Junior Amber O’Dell clinched the victory with a win on court six.

Softball strikes early to top NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Cavaliers took advantage of a pair of miscues in the first inning and made the early lead stand on Sunday as Virginia (8-14, 4-12 ACC) took a 2-0 victory over NC State (13-8, 9-8) in game three of the weekend series at Palmer Park.

Molly Grube picked up the win as she struck out a season-high six batters and allowed only two hits through 5.1 innings of work. Grube (1-1) walked six in the outing, but kept the Wolfpack off balance and the defense delivered as Virginia stranded eight NC State runners in the outing.

Virginia scored its two runs in the first inning, taking advantage of fielding errors on back-to-back batters to get the inning started.

After reaching on an error, Katie Goldberg went from first to third when Emma McBride lay down a sac bunt that died in front of the plate. The NC State pitcher fielded the ball, but the throw was off to allow McBride to reach and Goldberg to advance to third. A double steal scored the first run and left McBride at second who would then score two batters later when Abby Weaver singled to shallow center.

Field hockey repels James Madison