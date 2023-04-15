The Virginia women’s golf team will battle Clemson on Sunday for the ACC Championships after both teams pulled off upsets in the semifinal round of match play in Greensboro, N.C. at Sedgefield Country Club. The No. 22 Cavaliers – the fourth seed in match play – toppled second-ranked and top seeded Wake Forest 3-2. Clemson, the No. 4 seed, downed second-seed Duke 3-1-1. The Tigers are ranked No. 24 in the latest Golfstat standings.

Wake Forest jumped out to the early lead in its match with Virginia with Emilia Migliaccio’s 3&2 win over Jennifer Cleary. The Cavaliers bounced back with ACC individual champion Amanda Sambach defeating Lauren Walsh, 1UP.

Despite the Demon Deacons adding their second victory when Rachel Kuehn knocked off Celeste Valinho, 4&2, Virginia responded with Megan Propeck defeating Wake’s Mimi Rhodes, 1UP, with a birdie on Hole 18 to seal the win. Headlined by a key birdie on Hole 15, Rebecca Skoler sealed the Cavalier victory with a 1UP triumph over Carolina Lopez-Chacarra.

Clemson picked up its win against the Blue Devils after falling behind 1-0. After Andie Smith recorded Duke’s first victory of the day in Match 1, the Tigers rattled off three straight wins beginning with Isabella Rawl in Match 3, as she defeated Duke’s Megan Furtney 5&4. Clemson took its first lead behind Chloe Holder’s 3&2 win over Erica Shepherd and Annabelle Pancake sealed the Tiger victory with a 3&1 win over Phoebe Brinker. Pancake clinched the match with a birdie on the par-4 No. 17.

Virginia will look for its first ACC Women’s Golf crown since 2016 and first since match play was instituted in 2021. Clemson will play for its first ever conference title.

UVa women’s lacrosse falls

The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (10-5, 5-3 ACC) fell 25-13 to No. 7 Boston College (12-3, 7-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

Junior Mackenzie Hoeg and sophomore Rachel Clark led UVa with four goals each. Graduate student Ashlyn McGovern had three goals with one assist and senior Kiki Shaw added two goals.

Virginia jumped out to a 3-1 lead and stayed competitive through most of the contest. Only a late 8-0 run by Boston College put things out of reach.

Virginia will close out the regular season at home, hosting Virginia Tech on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.