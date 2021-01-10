Wine, cheese and brain power

What harmed thinking ability over time? Excess salt, especially for those with a genetic tendency to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Interestingly, this is not the only study to look at certain components in food that may be helpful to our thinking as we age. The MIND diet, for example, combines the brain beneficial effects of two well-studied dietary patterns — the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, or DASH, diet. (MIND stands for “Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay.”)

Anyway, the MIND diet found that people who frequently ate foods such as green leafy vegetables, berries, nuts and olive oil had slower declines in thinking abilities than those who ate these foods less often. Interestingly, one glass of wine a day was also a positive factor in this study.

Before we go hog wild on wine and cheese though, let’s remember that this current study looked at the frequency of foods and alcohol consumed, not necessarily amounts. A slice of cheese and a glass of wine each day may confer different benefits than a giant bowl of cheese dip accompanied by a couple of bottles of champagne.

What is intriguing about this study, however, is that it looks at the effects of various foods, not just isolated nutrients, on our health. Look for more of these types of studies in the future. Let’s make it a Happy and Healthful New Year.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.