William Monroe XC teams perform well at two tourneys

The William Monroe harriers raced six teams, three boys and three girls, over the action-packed course. The boys team of Conrad Bruton, Evan Young, Nathan Lindegren and Schuyler Nitzsche came in an impressive fifth place. The girls team of Elli Pursel, Sydney Orange, Livia Kilby and Eliah Dojack placed an exciting sixth in the competition. Earning elite All Cup honors for being a top overall placer for the girls were Elli Pursel with the fastest Monroe time on the course of 13:47 and Sydney Orange. The boys All Cup honors include Conrad Bruton’s blistering 10:59, Evan Young and Schuyler Nitzsche.

Saturday morning the team loaded the bus before sunrise for the long trek to the pristine Oatlands Plantation for the Oatlands Invitational with teams from all over the country. The hilly hay-bale lined course was groomed for racing and the Monroe racers came ready to compete. After a moment of silence for 9/11 and the “National Anthem,” the cannon boomed and off the first set of racers went. The girls varsity team toed the line with eyes wide open at the masses of competition. At the sound of the cannon, the girls were off and the one-two punch of Orange and Pursel worked together throughout the race with Orange coming in 4 seconds ahead of Pursel in a great teamwork effort. Following for the Dragons were Livia Kilby, Olivia Hoffacker, Lillie Davis, Eliah Dojack and Paige Hoffman.