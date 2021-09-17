William Monroe XC teams perform well at two tourneys

The prestigious Ragged Mountain Cup was held at the scenic Panorama Farms Tuesday, Sept. 7, on a beautiful day for the four-person relay over the manicured two mile track.
The William Monroe harriers raced six teams, three boys and three girls, over the action-packed course. The boys team of Conrad Bruton, Evan Young, Nathan Lindegren and Schuyler Nitzsche came in an impressive fifth place. The girls team of Elli Pursel, Sydney Orange, Livia Kilby and Eliah Dojack placed an exciting sixth in the competition. Earning elite All Cup honors for being a top overall placer for the girls were Elli Pursel with the fastest Monroe time on the course of 13:47 and Sydney Orange. The boys All Cup honors include Conrad Bruton’s blistering 10:59, Evan Young and Schuyler Nitzsche.
Saturday morning the team loaded the bus before sunrise for the long trek to the pristine Oatlands Plantation for the Oatlands Invitational with teams from all over the country. The hilly hay-bale lined course was groomed for racing and the Monroe racers came ready to compete. After a moment of silence for 9/11 and the “National Anthem,” the cannon boomed and off the first set of racers went. The girls varsity team toed the line with eyes wide open at the masses of competition. At the sound of the cannon, the girls were off and the one-two punch of Orange and Pursel worked together throughout the race with Orange coming in 4 seconds ahead of Pursel in a great teamwork effort. Following for the Dragons were Livia Kilby, Olivia Hoffacker, Lillie Davis, Eliah Dojack and Paige Hoffman.
The varsity boys came to the line excited after watching the girls compete. The boys roared off the line with elbows flying to hold position as they careened around the hairpin turns and charged up a massive hill at 2.5 miles. Young led the Monroe harriers until Bruton overtook the number one position and Young followed with Nitzsche, Lindegren, Will Baker, Colin Beverage and Gabriel Henkel to round out the top seven.
The Dragons were scheduled for their first home meet Wednesday, Sept. 15, which is after press time, against Central Woodstock, Meridian and Skyline high schools at the Greene County Park.