When will Virginia stop beating and abusing our Black motorists?

Police officers, who are paid and trained by the state and localities, have a long and dreadful history of stopping and mistreating Black drivers. Our state is not alone in this violent behavior but clearly can do better.

This outrageous behavior hurts Virginia families and communities, sowing distrust and danger. As Third District Rep. Bobby Scott said in reaction to Virginia’s most recent disgraceful example, “I was horrified when I viewed the recently released video footage of the police treatment of Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. This should have been a routine traffic stop and the video speaks for itself.”

In December, Nazario was driving home in uniform from weekend Army duty when two Windsor town officers stopped him on U.S. 460 about 30 miles west of Norfolk.

Millions of Americans have viewed the disturbing video of how police shot pepper spray in his face several times, forced him from his car, cuffed and roughed him up before letting him go without any charges.

Virginia political leaders rightly expressed outrage. One of the officers was fired last week. The town of Windsor and Gov. Ralph Northam have called for an investigation of the incident after the officers were sued April 2 by Nazario, who is Black and Latino, in federal court for $1 million.