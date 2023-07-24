MONDAY

July 24, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Futurama

Hulu ■ Season Premiere

The popular cartoon about a pizza-delivery guy named Fry who is accidentally frozen and wakes up 1,000 years in the future returns for its 11th season for more adventures in space after a decadelong hiatus. Expect more of the sweet love story between Fry (Billy West) and one-eyed alien Leela (Katey Sagal), plus, the series dives into streaming TV, cancel culture and bitcoin over 20 episodes, dropping Mondays and split across an 11th and 12th season. Who wants to bet Bender's the one who gets canceled?

Son of a Critch

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

Based on Mark Critch's memoir about growing up in Newfoundland, this Canadian comedy follows an 11-year-old boy named Mark Critch (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who feels much older than his years. Two new episodes air back-to-back.

Shark Week 2023

Continues Discovery Channel, Beginning at 8 p.m.

Three new specials premiere tonight. In Great White Fight Club, a team of experts ventures into the treacherous waters of New Zealand to provide groundbreaking evidence that female white sharks unequivocally dominate the ocean. Next, in Monsters of the Bermuda Triangle, a healthy, 10-foot pregnant porbeagle shark vanishes in the Bermuda Triangle. The evidence suggests an unknown predator could be to blame, so Dr. James Sulikowski leads a team of scientists into this mysterious part of the ocean to uncover the truth behind the attack. Finally, Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds finds wildlife biologist Forrest Galante exploring stunning kelp forests and ocean depths o the tip of South Africa, which is a hot spot for unusual sharks that exhibit bizarre behaviors.

Stars on Mars

FOX, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Evil AI," a technological virus has taken over the artificial intelligence system in the Mars habitat, and two celebronauts are stuck outside in the harsh climate.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8 p.m.

The qualifying rounds continue in Los Angeles with ninjas from across the country facing the world's most challenging obstacle course.Competitors as young as 15 return to take on veterans and will have a chance to face a taller Mega Warped Wall.

Children Ruin Everything

The CW, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

This Canadian comedy follows a young married couple in the city as they struggle to remain true to themselves while raising their children. Two new episodes air back-to-back; in the pilot, "Meals," James (Aaron Abrams) and Astrid (Meaghan Rath) try to have a nice family dinner to celebrate a special occasion, but their young children make it challenging. In "Bodies," James takes his kids on a shopping trip to prepare for a work event.

The Golden Boy

HBO, 9 p.m.

This two-night documentary explores the life and career of boxing great Oscar De La Hoya, who became "The Golden Boy" by winning an Olympic championship at age 19 and went on to claim multiple world titles in a long pro career. Told through De La Hoya's own words and interviews with people closest to him, The Golden Boy reveals a complicated figure struggling with lifelong demons and the burden of a nickname he couldn't live up to.

The Wall

NBC, 9 p.m.

Sisters Karly and Megan — from Las Vegas and Makawao, Hawaii, respectively — go up against the Wall.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 9 p.m.

Discover what happens when the cooks have to get out of their comfort zones with a surprise recipe-swap challenge. In the second challenge, they must prepare a dish that has been handed down for generations.