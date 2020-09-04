What else we missed ...

 Skip to main content
Review readers had plenty to say about what they miss about their pre-covid lives. Most spoke from the heart; a couple appeared to be chuckling behind their masks. Here’s a sampling:

Chris Ferris Jones: Family time is missed the most; my children live in South Carolina. Traveling. Taking the family/my grandchildren on little outings, exploring different sights.

Robin Davies: Have not been able to see our loved one in a nursing home in over six months! Not being able to hug your friends!

Gabe Kelleher: I miss being able to go to the bathroom and not wash my hands after.

Brit Lewis: It’s not for me … I miss my patients being able to see their families.

Kim Frye Smith: I really miss seeing a person’s smile. I'm chatty, so when I talk to folk, I feed off of their facial expressions. I don’t mind the mask, but it’s always great to see a person smile. Hopefully, their eyes are expressive enough. I also miss eating out comfortably. My eating habits have lost all discipline over the past few months!

Robin Marie Maddox: I miss seeing all my co-workers, kids and driving.

Tread Willis: Going to work.

Ana Pratts Coppage: Life just isn’t the same. Sad situation.

Barbara Dunaway: Concerts, drag and NASCAR races. I try to attend several country music concerts each year. Among my favorites are Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and up-and-coming country star Tony Jackson.

Leslie LaVenuta: Missing my family, friends and boyfriend. Hanging out.

Cindy Levin: Church services.

Julie Knotts-Fincham: Concerts! Live music! National and local.

Leslie Carter Purcell Gregg: Lipstick.

Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.

