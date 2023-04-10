CROZET – Whether it’s in the classroom or in the pool, Grace McCardle loves to be challenged.

The Western Albemarle junior will have an opportunity at both at the next level after she recently verbally committed to swim at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg.

“I chose William and Mary because it’s honestly just the prefect school for me,” McCardle said. “It has amazing academics and the swim team itself was really welcoming and supportive. It has a great culture. The campus is beautiful and I liked that everything has walkable.”

McCardle is coming off a sensational winter campaign for the Warriors, leading her team to a strong showing at the Virginia High School League Class 4 state swimming and diving championships. She finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.21) and was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.23). The junior was also a force in the relays as she placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.79) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.38).

College coaches took notice and were interested to talk to her about an opportunity to compete at the collegiate level. The picturesque Williamsburg campus left a lasting impression on McCardle.

“When I stepped foot on William and Mary’s campus, it felt right,” McCardle said. “Especially after meeting the team and coaches, it felt like this week was where I was meant to go. William and Mary have amazing academics and an incredible team and I was super grateful to be given the opportunity to visit and be offered a spot on the team.”

She visited the Tribe program and met with Coach Nate Kellog, assistant Colby Kubat and the staff and left impressed

“Everyone I met was super nice and I felt the coaches have created an inclusive and supportive environment,” McCardle said. “In talking with Coach Colby, I believe they feel I share the same values that they demonstrate and foster.” Coach Colby told me they find me to be authentic, which is one of their values and he believes ‘we have a shared vision for high performance that we believe will set you up to make a big impact’.”

Another plus for the Tribe was the connectivity between the entire program, just like her high school program at Western Albemarle.

“The program itself is simply incredible,” McCardle said. “I really like their training schedule. The fact that they have both a men’s and women’s team who train together and support one another, and they are one of the top teams in their conference.

The Tribe coaches like McCardle’s versatility and the ability to swim multiple styles, as well as relays.

“I am confident the coaching staff will have a plan that helps me be the strongest athlete I can be,” she said. “They want to see their athletes reach their maximum potential as much as we the athletes want to. Coach Nate [Kellog], Coach Colby {Kubat] and I have discussed my events, but I think that the specific events I will swim will likely be determined throughout the next year or so. I mainly swim middle distance and sprint events and stick mostly to freestyle and backstroke. They like this flexibility and I do as well. I love not being see for a single event, but instead, knowing that I can work on a variety of skills [strokes] and distances, while also trying to work toward relays. Relays are always super fun and an honor.”

Academically, she’s not quite sure what she wants to major in quite yet, but one of her biggest interest is English literature.

“I’m drawn to the humanities and am already excited for the breadth of classes offered at William and Mary,” she said. “I’m also not exactly sure what career I would like after college, but I think something that involved writing would be cool.”

With a year of high school swimming still ahead of her, McCardle understands there’s still plenty ahead of her in the sport.

“My main goal is to further improve my swimming,” McCardle said. “I want to focus more on specific events, such as the 200 free, and try to qualify for bigger championship. I know training in college is different than what we do now and I look forward to the new challenges.”

McCardle said she had some “good races” this past season and posted personal best in most of events. Those performances have only motivated her more for next season.

“I am already looking forward to next season,” McCardle said. “The pressure of performing, while in the recruiting process, was not my favorite. I finished fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free and my relays both finished third at our high school state championship meet. But to be honest, I’m looking forward to my senior year, both with my club team and high school team.”

The Western Albemarle junior was relieved to have her decision behind her, so she can focus her attention on enjoying her final year of high school and club swimming.

“It’s really crazy and exciting that I can call myself a college athlete now,” McCardle said. “I’m really lucky and thankful that I’ve been given then opportunity and it means a lot to me to have this chance. Sports can be pretty demanding, even at the high school and club level, but this has allowed me a minute to pause and reflect on the amazing coaches and teammates I’ve been fortunate to have over the years. They have helped keep me focused and motivated and get to this point. Seeing this dream unfold feels great and energizes me to focus on the future, set goals and get back in the pool to train harder than ever.”

For McCardle, she’s excited for her future in the sport she loves.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to compete in swimming at the next level,” she said. “It feels great to be able to say that I’m going to swim D1 and I want to do my best to live up to such an incredible opportunity. I’ve worked really hard to get where I am and this opportunity has inspired me to push even harder and become even better. I know lots of people have helped me get where I am and I am super grateful for their efforts and support.”