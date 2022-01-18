Welcome to Jim Spencer

You might notice something different about today’s editorial. We have a new voice. That’s because we have a new editorial page editor, Jim Spencer.

And while you won’t see Jim’s picture in the paper every day, you will hear his voice and his passion for journalism and democracy in everything he writes for The Daily Progress.

I’ve been wanting to introduce a new editorial page editor for almost three months. But I couldn’t find the right person to take ownership of the page and establish the kind of dialogue that Charlottesville needs and deserves. We are a unique community, a small town with one of the best universities in the world, with people deeply dedicated to a creating a community that is fair, affordable and accessible for everyone who lives here. Our history tells us that the city wasn’t always like that. I wanted a first-rate writer and editor who is interested in the future of not only journalism but also our town as it grows, not only in population but also in understanding. I wasn’t going to hire someone until I found the perfect editorial page editor for The Daily Progress.

And then along came Jim.

A former columnist for the Denver Post, Jim knows how to listen to people and to research, report and analyze situations. As a former Washington, D.C. correspondent for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, he knows the workings of government and the personalities and people who are attracted to it. He knows how to separate the bombast from the truth, and he knows how to dig for and find information that sources sometimes might want to hide. As a former features writer for The Chicago Tribune, he gained invaluable experience at one of the best metro dailies in the country. Jim will bring all of these talents and experiences to bear as he helps lead The Daily Progress into the future, leading discussions on local politics, schools, race, housing and education. From interviewing him and talking to his references, as well as reading some of his work, I know he will be balanced, fair and always truthful.

Another trait that I admire in Jim is an unflinching dedication to a free press and to local news. Some of you may know that I moved here from Atlanta recently because I, too, believe that we journalists must fight for local news. As the newspaper business has declined over the past 15 years, the newspapers that have suffered the most have been local newspapers. When local newspapers die, towns suffer because there is no way to stay informed, to hold people to account and to collectively celebrate life’s big and little joys. The entire The Daily Progress staff is committed to bringing you the best local news coverage, analysis and opinion that we can. With Jim aboard -- and joining an already dedicated, talented staff -- we move closer to our goal of becoming the best local newspaper in the country. You deserve it, and we will work continue to work toward that goal.

I am grateful for each and every one of our readers, and I have enjoyed getting to know many of you in person or through email. I hope that with Jim here, The Daily Progress can strengthen our connection to our readers while at the same time help provide insight and analysis on the crucial societal issues of our time. It’s a new day here at The Daily Progress, and we look forward to bringing you great stories and content each and every new day ahead of us.

Lynne Anderson is the editor of the Daily Progress.